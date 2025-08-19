Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe secures extradition of 22 fugitives

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is set to receive 22 suspected criminals extradited from countries including South Africa, Botswana, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in what authorities say could be the country's largest coordinated extradition effort to date.

The fugitives, who fled while on bail, face charges ranging from fraud to armed robbery. They were tracked down and arrested with the help of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) after Zimbabwe issued Red Notices against them.

A Red Notice is an international alert that enables law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate, arrest and detain fugitives wanted for prosecution or sentencing, pending extradition.

The operation follows close cooperation between the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Interpol and foreign law enforcement partners.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri confirmed the development, saying the legal process to return the fugitives is now underway.

"So far we have a total of 22 suspected criminals who will be extradited back into the country to face various charges. The due processes of the law are now taking effect for the suspects' extradition to Zimbabwe," she said.

Among the cases is the US$4 million Ecobank armed robbery in Bulawayo in October 2024, one of the biggest heists in recent years. Brothers Abraham and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu, along with accomplice Bhekani Mlilo, were arrested in South Africa and Botswana in connection with the brazen cash-in-transit robbery. They are awaiting extradition.

Another fugitive, Shepherd Chibaya, was arrested in Abu Dhabi, UAE, before being flown back to Harare on Monday. He is accused of defrauding three people of US$105 830 in the aftermath of the 2021 Bevern Capital Ponzi scheme, in which victims were promised 50% returns within six weeks.

Police allege that Chibaya posed as a fellow victim and later as chairperson of a victims' group, convincing others to pay him on the pretext of pursuing legal action to recover their money, before vanishing.

"On eight different occasions, he approached three complainants, misrepresented that he would facilitate the process of recovering the money and acting on the misrepresentation, the complainants suffered a total prejudice of US$105 830," said Insp Muteweri.

Chibaya defaulted after an initial court appearance, leading to a warrant of arrest in March 2024. He was placed on Interpol's Red Notice list in April 2025.

Equally dramatic is the arrest of Tawanda Hairwadzi in Portugal last month after nearly four years on the run. Hairwadzi and his wife, who operated Eptha Energy, were contracted by Addax Energy in 2021 to deliver two million litres of fuel to a government ministry. Over one million litres, valued at US$743 600, never reached its destination.

Hairwadzi fled after the company collapsed, and Interpol issued a Red Notice in 2022. He was arrested in Lisbon on July 9, 2025, and now awaits extradition to face charges of theft of trust property.

Authorities say the mass extraditions will send a strong message to would-be fugitives. The ZRP has pledged to continue working with Interpol to ensure that Zimbabwean suspects who abscond abroad are brought back to face justice.

Source - The Herald

