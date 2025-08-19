PSL warns of tough action as stadium violence escalates

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has raised alarm over rising incidents of violence at domestic football matches, warning that it will impose tough sanctions on offenders to protect the integrity of the game.In a statement, PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said the league was "deeply concerned" by a spate of recent crowd troubles, including missile throwing and pitch invasions, which she described as "unacceptable and a threat to the spirit of the game.""The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has noted with concern recent incidents of missile throwing and pitch invasion at some matches. We wish to remind clubs and football supporters that such behaviour constitutes an act of misconduct and will not be tolerated. The PSL will take all necessary measures, in accordance with our rules and regulations, to curb these incidents," she said.Bare stressed that the safety of players, officials and fans remains the league's top priority, reminding stakeholders that football is a family sport that can only thrive in a secure and enjoyable environment."We urge clubs to continue to educate their supporters on acceptable conduct and to take proactive steps in maintaining order during matches," she added.The PSL also issued a direct appeal to supporters, calling on them to uphold discipline, fair play and respect for the game so that football remains a unifying force in Zimbabwean communities.The warning comes as violent incidents have increasingly marred league fixtures, prompting growing calls for tighter enforcement of stadium regulations and stiffer penalties for misbehaving clubs and fans.