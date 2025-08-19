Debate flares over teaching STEM subjects in local languages

News / National

by Staff reporter

A heated debate is unfolding in Zimbabwe over government proposals to introduce science and mathematics lessons in local languages, with supporters hailing the move as a step towards decolonising education while critics warn of poor planning and resource gaps.Education Minister Torerai Moyo confirmed on July 18 that policy proposals are being drafted, arguing that teaching subjects such as mathematics and physics in vernacular languages could help learners grasp complex concepts more easily.The initiative builds on earlier reforms. Since 2016, Early Childhood Development (ECD) classes have been taught in local languages, while the Midlands State University Language Institute has been translating science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele. In 2024, the project was expanded to cover all 16 official languages as part of the government's heritage-based learning programme.Supporters believe the approach will improve comprehension, raise pass rates, and preserve indigenous knowledge. They also see it as part of a broader effort to decolonise Zimbabwe's education system."It will make education more culturally relevant," said Munyaradzi Masiyiwa of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe. "Most learners are shy of English, and that affects their willingness to learn. This could help rural pupils in particular."However, critics say the idea risks being poorly implemented. They cite a lack of textbooks, scientific dictionaries, and qualified teachers to handle STEM subjects in vernacular.Peter Machenjera of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe said the government was "borrowing" a policy model without committing adequate resources."China and Japan succeeded because they poured resources into education. Here, we still don't have a clear language policy for all 16 official languages, and teachers are underpaid and demotivated," he said.Veteran educationist Ben Moyo also questioned the feasibility of the plan, pointing out that the government is already struggling to deliver mother-tongue instruction at infant level."When the government cannot meet infant education needs in mother tongue, how will it cope with secondary education in vernacular?" he asked. "We do not have the dictionaries or scientific terms in Ndebele or other languages. The book industry has collapsed, and without resources this risks being rhetoric."As consultations continue, the proposal has sharpened a long-standing debate over the role of indigenous languages in education—between those who see it as a cultural imperative and those who view it as impractical without significant investment.