SAPS seizes 40,000 litres of ethanol bound for Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has intercepted a tanker carrying 40 000 litres of ethanol, valued at an estimated R11 million, suspected to be destined for Zimbabwe's illegal liquor market.The seizure took place on a plot near Klipspruit, outside Bronkhorstspruit, where authorities discovered the liquid being decanted into flow-bins for transport. The operation expanded as investigators uncovered more contraband, including 92 000 litres of ethanol and over 30 000 litres of paraffin, which was being processed with illicit markers removed. Multiple vehicles were also seized.SARS spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko confirmed that the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a chaotic array of trucks and containers. "Our team found more than 92 000 litres of ethanol. This ethanol is used to manufacture illicit liquor," Sibeko said.The seizure forms part of a broader pipeline supplying Zimbabwe's underground alcohol industry. Earlier this year, 33 people, including seven directors of Samna Liquor, were arrested in Harare for running an illicit brewery producing hazardous beverages such as Jay-Dox vodka and Happy Cheers whiskey. The products, popularly known as njengu, are notorious for causing liver failure, blindness, and even death due to dangerously unregulated ethanol levels.Authorities have consistently warned against the health risks posed by such illicit alcohol, which is widely consumed by cash-strapped youths in urban and high-density areas. SARS has pledged to continue targeting these criminal networks to protect communities and uphold the law."SARS condemns this in the strongest possible terms and promises that it will continue to deal with the illicit economy," Sibeko said.