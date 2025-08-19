Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SAPS seizes 40,000 litres of ethanol bound for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has intercepted a tanker carrying 40 000 litres of ethanol, valued at an estimated R11 million, suspected to be destined for Zimbabwe's illegal liquor market.

The seizure took place on a plot near Klipspruit, outside Bronkhorstspruit, where authorities discovered the liquid being decanted into flow-bins for transport. The operation expanded as investigators uncovered more contraband, including 92 000 litres of ethanol and over 30 000 litres of paraffin, which was being processed with illicit markers removed. Multiple vehicles were also seized.

SARS spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko confirmed that the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a chaotic array of trucks and containers. "Our team found more than 92 000 litres of ethanol. This ethanol is used to manufacture illicit liquor," Sibeko said.

The seizure forms part of a broader pipeline supplying Zimbabwe's underground alcohol industry. Earlier this year, 33 people, including seven directors of Samna Liquor, were arrested in Harare for running an illicit brewery producing hazardous beverages such as Jay-Dox vodka and Happy Cheers whiskey. The products, popularly known as njengu, are notorious for causing liver failure, blindness, and even death due to dangerously unregulated ethanol levels.

Authorities have consistently warned against the health risks posed by such illicit alcohol, which is widely consumed by cash-strapped youths in urban and high-density areas. SARS has pledged to continue targeting these criminal networks to protect communities and uphold the law.

"SARS condemns this in the strongest possible terms and promises that it will continue to deal with the illicit economy," Sibeko said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

US halts visa services for Zimbabwean nationals

48 secs ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor cleared of bribe allegations

13 mins ago | 2 Views

South Africa is in serious trouble

56 mins ago | 134 Views

Farm manager convicted of stealing 500 bricks

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

70 year old man rapes step-granddaughter (16)

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

23-year-old man rapes elderly woman (63)

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

ZRP faces rising corruption, public safety at risk

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Street vending ban could worsen economic hardship?

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

High Court rejects cattle thief's appeal

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare warns of rising sewer blockages

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Debate flares over teaching STEM subjects in local languages

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

ConCourt overturns Supreme Court ruling

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

PSL warns of tough action as stadium violence escalates

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Shuntai appeals US$10 000 contempt fine

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe aims to stop fake news with new policy

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Court dismisses bar operators' case against Rufaro Marketing

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe secures extradition of 22 fugitives

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Temporary road closures for Mabvuku Interchange project

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mutare CBD property owners urged to refurbish buildings

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Artuz warns of Zimbabwe teacher exodus

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Smart condom detects STIs through colour change

13 hrs ago | 929 Views

Gangsters stab father to death over son's grudge

16 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwean creators demand Facebook monetisation

17 hrs ago | 456 Views

Hospital accountant jailed 12 years for US$123,000 fraud

17 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe to establish municipal courts

17 hrs ago | 386 Views

Pastors4ED question disbursement of Presidential fund method

17 hrs ago | 341 Views

Parliament to debate Mid-Term Budget Review statement

17 hrs ago | 123 Views

21 villagers in court over Fairfield farm invasion

17 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa in Japan for TICAD9 summit

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Woman wins court battle against son's couch squatting girlfriend

17 hrs ago | 537 Views

Panners stone rival to death over stolen gold ore

17 hrs ago | 193 Views

Police Station escapee jailed

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man acquitted of dagga possession charges

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Armed robbers jailed for attacks in Gwanda, Guyu and West Nicholson

17 hrs ago | 130 Views

AfDB projects 6% economic growth for Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zivhu calls for law allowing 'shoot to kill'

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ziyambi warns social media group admins

17 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man commits suicide following economic hardship, family neglect

17 hrs ago | 188 Views

PSL seeks new Chief Executive Officer

17 hrs ago | 78 Views

US State Department revokes 6,000 student visas

18 hrs ago | 567 Views

RBZ to regulate AI in Zimbabwe's banks

18 hrs ago | 116 Views

Trio accused of name-dropping Mnangagwa son's name

18 hrs ago | 119 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to seek jobs at home

22 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mandizvidza's bail hearing delayed

23 hrs ago | 681 Views

RBZ hit by technical glitch

24 hrs ago | 625 Views

Harare paid millions on roads that don't exist

24 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zimbabwean startups join Visa's Fintech Accelerator

24 hrs ago | 162 Views

Rand manipulators taken to ConCourt

19 Aug 2025 at 11:04hrs | 471 Views

Chinese nickel giant to invest $800m in Zimbabwe

19 Aug 2025 at 11:01hrs | 311 Views