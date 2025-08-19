23-year-old man rapes elderly woman (63)

News / National

A 23-year-old man from Raffingora has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of raping a 63-year-old woman. The Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court handed down the sentence, and the perpetrator cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.The horrific incident occurred in May 2025 at the victim's home. According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the victim had been drinking beer with the man inside her kitchen hut when he left, claiming he was going home. He later returned, forced the woman back into the hut, and raped her.The crime was discovered when the victim's daughter-in-law, hearing a noise, opened the door and found the man outside. She went into the kitchen and found the victim in distress. The victim later reported the attack, following advice from a local village head, leading to the suspect's arrest.The sentencing highlights continued efforts by authorities to bring perpetrators of sexual violence to justice and protect vulnerable members of the community.