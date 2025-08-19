70 year old man rapes step-granddaughter (16)

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 70-year-old pensioner from Hurungwe has been sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison for raping his 16-year-old step-granddaughter on three separate occasions. The sentence was handed down by the Karoi Regional Magistrates' Court.The man was convicted on three counts of rape, with the incidents occurring in February 2025, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ). For the first two counts, he received 15-year prison terms each, while the third count carried a 15-year sentence.The court suspended 10 years of the total imprisonment for five years, on condition of good behaviour, resulting in an effective sentence of 20 years.The ruling underscores the judiciary's commitment to holding perpetrators of sexual abuse accountable and delivering justice for vulnerable victims.