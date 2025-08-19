Farm manager convicted of stealing 500 bricks

News / National

by Staff reporter

A farm manager from Mhangura has been convicted of theft of trust property after stealing 500 heavy-duty bricks that had been left in his custody.Warren Mukondiwa (58) appeared before the Mhangura Magistrates' Court, where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, while the remaining six months were suspended on condition that he pays restitution of US$1 500.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident occurred on July 19, 2025, when the complainant left the bricks in Mukondiwa's custody before travelling to Harare.A week later, on July 26 at around midnight, Mukondiwa allegedly sold the bricks to an unidentified buyer who arrived in a white lorry."The offender was seen loading the bricks by a witness who informed the complainant," the NPAZ said.The stolen bricks, valued at US$1 500, were never recovered.