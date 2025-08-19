US halts visa services for Zimbabwean nationals

News / National

by Staff reporter

The US Embassy in Zimbabwe suspended most visa services in the southern African nation until further notice, while indicating that the move doesn't constitute an outright travel ban."We have paused routine visa services in Harare while we address concerns with the government of Zimbabwe," the embassy said in a post on its official X account on Wednesday.The issuance of all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services will be halted, though most diplomatic and official permits will still be available, according to a statement on its website.