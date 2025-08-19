Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi visits mass grave of 300 ZIPRA fighters in Angola

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
Vice President Colonel (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi has expressed Zimbabwe's gratitude to the people of Angola's Moxico Province for sheltering ZIPRA freedom fighters during the liberation struggle, pledging that government will construct a shrine and monument in honour of those who perished in the 1979 Boma bombing.

Mohadi made the remarks on Tuesday when he visited Boma Shrine, where more than 300 ZIPRA cadres were buried after a devastating air raid in February 1979.

"As the government, we are going to construct a befitting monument and a shrine with a roll of honour so that the history of our country will remain forever," Mohadi said. "What happened to these comrades is something that breaks our hearts. We are calling for survivors and those who know the names of the comrades lying here to help us so that their families can find closure."

The Vice President also paid homage to Angolans, particularly the people of Moxico, for their solidarity during the liberation war.

"We will forever be indebted to you, the people of Angola, for accommodating us. You were a young republic, yet you received us, and you even lost your relatives because of us. We are sorry that it took us this long to come, but we will do everything in our power to ensure this place never looks like this again," he said.

For the Boma community, the events of February 26, 1979 remain an indelible scar. One villager recalled: "It was terrible. Very early in the morning, we saw planes coming in, then what followed was the sound of bombs we had never heard before. We saw a lot of dead bodies and it was scary. Up to today, I cannot forget it."

Local leaders also expressed their enduring solidarity with Zimbabwe. Chief Ernisto Francisco said: "We have never forgotten our friends and our people who died in this war."

Moxico provincial governor Dr Ernisto Muangala pledged Angola's full support for Zimbabwe's plans. "We are going to support this. We are brothers since the war. We never felt safe even after getting independence while Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa were still under bondage. So we will continue to support Zimbabwe."

The mass grave, measuring 10 by five metres, alongside other unmarked burial sites in Boma forest, stands as a painful reminder of the sacrifice made by liberation fighters. The Second Republic has embarked on a programme to immortalise such contributions by constructing shrines in countries where fallen cadres are interred, with Boma identified as a priority.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mohadi handed over food hampers to traditional leaders in Boma village before laying wreaths at the Luena Monument of Peace.

Source - ZBC

Must Read

AMH workers go 9 months without pay

46 mins ago | 35 Views

Justice Katiyo in fresh storm

49 mins ago | 30 Views

The horrors of Gukurahundi and complicity of World Bank and IMF

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

All set for Matebeleland South Agricultural show

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo community radio aspires for licence

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

US halts visa services for Zimbabwean nationals

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor cleared of bribe allegations

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

South Africa is in serious trouble

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

Farm manager convicted of stealing 500 bricks

6 hrs ago | 275 Views

70 year old man rapes step-granddaughter (16)

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

23-year-old man rapes elderly woman (63)

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

SAPS seizes 40,000 litres of ethanol bound for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZRP faces rising corruption, public safety at risk

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Street vending ban could worsen economic hardship?

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

High Court rejects cattle thief's appeal

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Harare warns of rising sewer blockages

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Debate flares over teaching STEM subjects in local languages

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

ConCourt overturns Supreme Court ruling

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

PSL warns of tough action as stadium violence escalates

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Shuntai appeals US$10 000 contempt fine

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe aims to stop fake news with new policy

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Court dismisses bar operators' case against Rufaro Marketing

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe secures extradition of 22 fugitives

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Temporary road closures for Mabvuku Interchange project

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mutare CBD property owners urged to refurbish buildings

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

Artuz warns of Zimbabwe teacher exodus

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Smart condom detects STIs through colour change

16 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Gangsters stab father to death over son's grudge

19 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Zimbabwean creators demand Facebook monetisation

20 hrs ago | 474 Views

Hospital accountant jailed 12 years for US$123,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 940 Views

Zimbabwe to establish municipal courts

20 hrs ago | 391 Views

Pastors4ED question disbursement of Presidential fund method

20 hrs ago | 359 Views

Parliament to debate Mid-Term Budget Review statement

21 hrs ago | 126 Views

21 villagers in court over Fairfield farm invasion

21 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa in Japan for TICAD9 summit

21 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman wins court battle against son's couch squatting girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 579 Views

Panners stone rival to death over stolen gold ore

21 hrs ago | 218 Views

Police Station escapee jailed

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man acquitted of dagga possession charges

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Armed robbers jailed for attacks in Gwanda, Guyu and West Nicholson

21 hrs ago | 154 Views

AfDB projects 6% economic growth for Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zivhu calls for law allowing 'shoot to kill'

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ziyambi warns social media group admins

21 hrs ago | 224 Views

Man commits suicide following economic hardship, family neglect

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

PSL seeks new Chief Executive Officer

21 hrs ago | 84 Views

US State Department revokes 6,000 student visas

21 hrs ago | 696 Views

RBZ to regulate AI in Zimbabwe's banks

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Trio accused of name-dropping Mnangagwa son's name

21 hrs ago | 132 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to seek jobs at home

19 Aug 2025 at 14:30hrs | 739 Views