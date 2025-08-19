AMH workers go 9 months without pay

News / National

by Staff reporter

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard, has come under fire after going nine months without paying its employees, sparking outrage among journalists and staff who accuse the company of exploitation and unfair labour practices.The workers say despite their continued dedication, management led by chief executive officer Kenias Mafukidze has failed to prioritise salaries, while allegedly spending on travel, golf outings, and other perks."Since last year, we have not been paid properly. At first we were at least given transport money to report for work, but even that has stopped. Yet management still expects us to deliver," said one frustrated journalist.Employees accuse management of hiding behind Zimbabwe's harsh economic climate, noting that other media houses operating under the same conditions remain up to date with salaries. "It's either money is being siphoned to private businesses, or there's a deliberate attempt to frustrate workers into resigning so management avoids paying exit packages," another worker alleged.Some employees now rely on handouts from relatives, friends and even sources to survive, as they struggle to pay rent, school fees and utility bills.Tensions escalated in March when management placed journalists on two weeks' forced leave, while other departments continued working full time. Staff say this has undermined the newsroom, the core business of the company, while drivers, marketing staff and general workers now earn more than journalists."This has been humiliating. The newsroom has been reduced to nothing, while management continues to live comfortably," said a senior reporter.Although a small group of editors recently received token payments of US$50 for juniors and US$100 for seniors after protests, most workers remain unpaid.Some staff now warn they will be forced to take legal action to recover their wages. "If this abuse continues, we will go to court. Management thinks they are untouchable, but we will not suffer in silence," a worker said.AMH owner Trevor Ncube, who previously dumped President Emmerson Mnangagwa as an adviser, has been accused of complicity, with workers alleging he continues to collect his share of the company's income while staff go unpaid.The standoff has raised questions about the sustainability of one of Zimbabwe's largest independent media groups, with fears that continued exploitation of journalists could weaken the quality of reporting and damage public trust.