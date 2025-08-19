Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AMH workers go 9 months without pay

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard, has come under fire after going nine months without paying its employees, sparking outrage among journalists and staff who accuse the company of exploitation and unfair labour practices.

The workers say despite their continued dedication, management led by chief executive officer Kenias Mafukidze has failed to prioritise salaries, while allegedly spending on travel, golf outings, and other perks.

"Since last year, we have not been paid properly. At first we were at least given transport money to report for work, but even that has stopped. Yet management still expects us to deliver," said one frustrated journalist.

Employees accuse management of hiding behind Zimbabwe's harsh economic climate, noting that other media houses operating under the same conditions remain up to date with salaries. "It's either money is being siphoned to private businesses, or there's a deliberate attempt to frustrate workers into resigning so management avoids paying exit packages," another worker alleged.

Some employees now rely on handouts from relatives, friends and even sources to survive, as they struggle to pay rent, school fees and utility bills.

Tensions escalated in March when management placed journalists on two weeks' forced leave, while other departments continued working full time. Staff say this has undermined the newsroom, the core business of the company, while drivers, marketing staff and general workers now earn more than journalists.

"This has been humiliating. The newsroom has been reduced to nothing, while management continues to live comfortably," said a senior reporter.

Although a small group of editors recently received token payments of US$50 for juniors and US$100 for seniors after protests, most workers remain unpaid.

Some staff now warn they will be forced to take legal action to recover their wages. "If this abuse continues, we will go to court. Management thinks they are untouchable, but we will not suffer in silence," a worker said.

AMH owner Trevor Ncube, who previously dumped President Emmerson Mnangagwa as an adviser, has been accused of complicity, with workers alleging he continues to collect his share of the company's income while staff go unpaid.

The standoff has raised questions about the sustainability of one of Zimbabwe's largest independent media groups, with fears that continued exploitation of journalists could weaken the quality of reporting and damage public trust.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Justice Katiyo in fresh storm

53 mins ago | 35 Views

Mohadi visits mass grave of 300 ZIPRA fighters in Angola

56 mins ago | 46 Views

The horrors of Gukurahundi and complicity of World Bank and IMF

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

All set for Matebeleland South Agricultural show

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bulawayo community radio aspires for licence

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

US halts visa services for Zimbabwean nationals

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor cleared of bribe allegations

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

South Africa is in serious trouble

5 hrs ago | 793 Views

Farm manager convicted of stealing 500 bricks

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

70 year old man rapes step-granddaughter (16)

6 hrs ago | 349 Views

23-year-old man rapes elderly woman (63)

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

SAPS seizes 40,000 litres of ethanol bound for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

ZRP faces rising corruption, public safety at risk

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Street vending ban could worsen economic hardship?

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

High Court rejects cattle thief's appeal

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Harare warns of rising sewer blockages

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Debate flares over teaching STEM subjects in local languages

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

ConCourt overturns Supreme Court ruling

7 hrs ago | 324 Views

PSL warns of tough action as stadium violence escalates

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Shuntai appeals US$10 000 contempt fine

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe aims to stop fake news with new policy

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Court dismisses bar operators' case against Rufaro Marketing

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe secures extradition of 22 fugitives

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Temporary road closures for Mabvuku Interchange project

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mutare CBD property owners urged to refurbish buildings

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

Artuz warns of Zimbabwe teacher exodus

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Smart condom detects STIs through colour change

16 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Gangsters stab father to death over son's grudge

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Zimbabwean creators demand Facebook monetisation

20 hrs ago | 475 Views

Hospital accountant jailed 12 years for US$123,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 942 Views

Zimbabwe to establish municipal courts

21 hrs ago | 392 Views

Pastors4ED question disbursement of Presidential fund method

21 hrs ago | 359 Views

Parliament to debate Mid-Term Budget Review statement

21 hrs ago | 126 Views

21 villagers in court over Fairfield farm invasion

21 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa in Japan for TICAD9 summit

21 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman wins court battle against son's couch squatting girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 579 Views

Panners stone rival to death over stolen gold ore

21 hrs ago | 218 Views

Police Station escapee jailed

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man acquitted of dagga possession charges

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Armed robbers jailed for attacks in Gwanda, Guyu and West Nicholson

21 hrs ago | 154 Views

AfDB projects 6% economic growth for Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zivhu calls for law allowing 'shoot to kill'

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ziyambi warns social media group admins

21 hrs ago | 224 Views

Man commits suicide following economic hardship, family neglect

21 hrs ago | 237 Views

PSL seeks new Chief Executive Officer

21 hrs ago | 84 Views

US State Department revokes 6,000 student visas

21 hrs ago | 699 Views

RBZ to regulate AI in Zimbabwe's banks

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Trio accused of name-dropping Mnangagwa son's name

21 hrs ago | 132 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to seek jobs at home

19 Aug 2025 at 14:30hrs | 740 Views