Mutambudzi calls for celebration of Zimbabwe's 'zviganandas'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Chief Director for Strategic Communications in the Presidential Communications Department, Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Anyway Mutambudzi, has urged Zimbabweans to change their attitudes towards wealthy individuals, saying the country must celebrate rather than vilify its "Zviganandas."

Posting on his official X handle, Mutambudzi said there should be no barrier between the nation and its high-flyers, emphasising that wealth creation is not an easy journey.

"Mari yangu ndinayo inokwana. Mafungiro angu. We should not create a barrier between the nation and its zviganandas, whatever you want to call them. Money making is not a stroll in the park," he wrote.

He argued that Zimbabwe needs to emulate global examples by nurturing its own business magnates akin to Nigeria's Aliko Dangote and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

"Zimbabwe needs its own Dangotes and Elon Musks. Unfortunately, some elements in our society thrive on vilifying and terrorising those that have made it instead of embracing them so they do more for the country. We need money to do great things and prosper. Mindsets should change," said Mutambudzi.

His comments come at a time when public debate has intensified over the role of wealthy business figures — often referred to locally as zviganandas — and their influence in both the economic and political spheres.

Source - online

