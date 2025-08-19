Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masvingo by-election gets hot

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
Independent candidate for Masvingo Urban Ward 7, Prosper Taruvinga Tiringindi, has reported the Zanu-PF candidate, Simbarashe Shonhiwa, for allegedly tearing and vandalising opposition campaign posters.

Tiringindi claims that Shonhiwa not only destroyed his posters but also placed his own campaign materials on top of them.

When contacted for comment, Shonhiwa denied the allegations, saying there was no evidence linking him to the vandalism. He added that some of his own posters had also gone missing.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa were unsuccessful.

Tiringindi posted his campaign posters on electricity poles, trees, and concrete slabs on 18 August 2025. By the following day, he discovered that 15 of his posters had been vandalised.

Condemning the act as "barbaric," Tiringindi said the vandalism reflects the mindset of those involved.

"I am convinced that victory is certain. I urge residents to come in numbers and vote for change. Let's get into free campaigns without others vandalising posters," he said.

The incident adds to growing tensions ahead of the Masvingo Urban Ward 7 by-election, highlighting challenges faced by independent candidates in the run-up to the vote.

Source - Mirror

Must Read

MPS push for registration, uniforms for touts

48 mins ago | 22 Views

Ken Sharpe blasts incompetent Harare council

51 mins ago | 39 Views

RBZ restores RTGS system after technical fault

53 mins ago | 14 Views

CBZ appoints Group Chief Risk Officer

54 mins ago | 37 Views

Hwende cries foul over allowances

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Mutambudzi calls for celebration of Zimbabwe's 'zviganandas'

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

AMH workers go 9 months without pay

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Justice Katiyo in fresh storm

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mohadi visits mass grave of 300 ZIPRA fighters in Angola

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

The horrors of Gukurahundi and complicity of World Bank and IMF

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

All set for Matebeleland South Agricultural show

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo community radio aspires for licence

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

US halts visa services for Zimbabwean nationals

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor cleared of bribe allegations

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

South Africa is in serious trouble

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Farm manager convicted of stealing 500 bricks

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

70 year old man rapes step-granddaughter (16)

10 hrs ago | 414 Views

23-year-old man rapes elderly woman (63)

10 hrs ago | 387 Views

SAPS seizes 40,000 litres of ethanol bound for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 328 Views

ZRP faces rising corruption, public safety at risk

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

Street vending ban could worsen economic hardship?

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

High Court rejects cattle thief's appeal

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Harare warns of rising sewer blockages

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Debate flares over teaching STEM subjects in local languages

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

ConCourt overturns Supreme Court ruling

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

PSL warns of tough action as stadium violence escalates

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Shuntai appeals US$10 000 contempt fine

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe aims to stop fake news with new policy

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Court dismisses bar operators' case against Rufaro Marketing

10 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe secures extradition of 22 fugitives

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Temporary road closures for Mabvuku Interchange project

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mutare CBD property owners urged to refurbish buildings

10 hrs ago | 101 Views

Artuz warns of Zimbabwe teacher exodus

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Smart condom detects STIs through colour change

20 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Gangsters stab father to death over son's grudge

23 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimbabwean creators demand Facebook monetisation

24 hrs ago | 501 Views

Hospital accountant jailed 12 years for US$123,000 fraud

24 hrs ago | 987 Views

Zimbabwe to establish municipal courts

24 hrs ago | 396 Views

Pastors4ED question disbursement of Presidential fund method

24 hrs ago | 365 Views

Parliament to debate Mid-Term Budget Review statement

19 Aug 2025 at 19:07hrs | 127 Views

21 villagers in court over Fairfield farm invasion

19 Aug 2025 at 19:04hrs | 309 Views

Mnangagwa in Japan for TICAD9 summit

19 Aug 2025 at 19:02hrs | 140 Views

Woman wins court battle against son's couch squatting girlfriend

19 Aug 2025 at 19:00hrs | 604 Views

Panners stone rival to death over stolen gold ore

19 Aug 2025 at 18:58hrs | 223 Views

Police Station escapee jailed

19 Aug 2025 at 18:56hrs | 165 Views

Man acquitted of dagga possession charges

19 Aug 2025 at 18:55hrs | 141 Views

Armed robbers jailed for attacks in Gwanda, Guyu and West Nicholson

19 Aug 2025 at 18:54hrs | 165 Views

AfDB projects 6% economic growth for Zimbabwe

19 Aug 2025 at 18:51hrs | 119 Views

Zivhu calls for law allowing 'shoot to kill'

19 Aug 2025 at 18:47hrs | 259 Views