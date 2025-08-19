Masvingo by-election gets hot

News / National

by Staff reporter

Independent candidate for Masvingo Urban Ward 7, Prosper Taruvinga Tiringindi, has reported the Zanu-PF candidate, Simbarashe Shonhiwa, for allegedly tearing and vandalising opposition campaign posters.Tiringindi claims that Shonhiwa not only destroyed his posters but also placed his own campaign materials on top of them.When contacted for comment, Shonhiwa denied the allegations, saying there was no evidence linking him to the vandalism. He added that some of his own posters had also gone missing.Efforts to obtain a comment from Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa were unsuccessful.Tiringindi posted his campaign posters on electricity poles, trees, and concrete slabs on 18 August 2025. By the following day, he discovered that 15 of his posters had been vandalised.Condemning the act as "barbaric," Tiringindi said the vandalism reflects the mindset of those involved."I am convinced that victory is certain. I urge residents to come in numbers and vote for change. Let's get into free campaigns without others vandalising posters," he said.The incident adds to growing tensions ahead of the Masvingo Urban Ward 7 by-election, highlighting challenges faced by independent candidates in the run-up to the vote.