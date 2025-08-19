CBZ appoints Group Chief Risk Officer

News / National

by Staff reporter

CBZ Holdings has announced the appointment of Eunice Mujekenyeki as its new Group Chief Risk Officer, bringing over two decades of experience in the financial services sector to the role.Ms. Mujekenyeki, a seasoned risk professional, has previously held senior leadership positions at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Central Africa Building Society (CABS), and most recently at Old Mutual Zimbabwe. At Old Mutual, she provided group-wide oversight for risk across multiple subsidiaries, including banking, insurance, microfinance, and asset management.Her expertise spans enterprise-wide risk management frameworks, regulatory compliance strategies, stress testing, model governance, and combined assurance practices. Under her leadership, risk strategies have been closely aligned with business objectives while ensuring sound governance and effective regulatory engagement.Ms. Mujekenyeki holds a Master of Science in Banking and Financial Services, a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance, and is certified in Quantitative Finance (CQF). She is widely recognised for her technical proficiency, stakeholder management skills, and commitment to building resilient financial institutions.Lawrence Nyazema, Group Chief Executive Officer of CBZ Holdings, welcomed her to the organisation, highlighting her strong leadership background and expertise."Please join us in warmly welcoming Eunice to the CBZ family," Nyazema said in an internal announcement to staff.The appointment is expected to strengthen CBZ Holdings' risk management capabilities as the group navigates a dynamic financial landscape in Zimbabwe.