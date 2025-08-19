Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ restores RTGS system after technical fault

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it has restored the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system following a technical fault that disrupted transfers and some cross-border transactions since Tuesday.

In a public notice issued yesterday, the central bank confirmed that the challenge, which began on 18 August, had been fully resolved and services were now back to normal.

"The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to notify all stakeholders that the technical challenge which was affecting our network from 18 August 2025 has been resolved and banking services restored," the notice read.

The RBZ assured the banking public that the glitch did not compromise depositors' funds.

"We would like to assure the banking public that the technical challenge had no link or effect on depositors' funds. The Reserve Bank and all financial institutions maintain robust disaster recovery frameworks, which ensure necessary back-up and business continuity in the event of any technical challenges," it said.

The bank added that it remained committed to international best practices in ensuring the stability and integrity of Zimbabwe's financial services sector.

"We appreciate your patience and regret any inconveniences caused," the central bank stated.

The RTGS platform is Zimbabwe's primary payment system, enabling banks to settle high-value transactions in real time. Its temporary disruption had caused delays in both domestic and cross-border transfers, affecting businesses and individuals dependent on swift electronic settlements.


Must Read

MPS push for registration, uniforms for touts

45 mins ago | 21 Views

Ken Sharpe blasts incompetent Harare council

48 mins ago | 36 Views

CBZ appoints Group Chief Risk Officer

51 mins ago | 36 Views

Hwende cries foul over allowances

53 mins ago | 35 Views

Masvingo by-election gets hot

54 mins ago | 24 Views

Mutambudzi calls for celebration of Zimbabwe's 'zviganandas'

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

AMH workers go 9 months without pay

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Justice Katiyo in fresh storm

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mohadi visits mass grave of 300 ZIPRA fighters in Angola

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

The horrors of Gukurahundi and complicity of World Bank and IMF

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

All set for Matebeleland South Agricultural show

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo community radio aspires for licence

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

US halts visa services for Zimbabwean nationals

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor cleared of bribe allegations

7 hrs ago | 225 Views

South Africa is in serious trouble

8 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Farm manager convicted of stealing 500 bricks

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

70 year old man rapes step-granddaughter (16)

9 hrs ago | 414 Views

23-year-old man rapes elderly woman (63)

9 hrs ago | 387 Views

SAPS seizes 40,000 litres of ethanol bound for Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

ZRP faces rising corruption, public safety at risk

9 hrs ago | 269 Views

Street vending ban could worsen economic hardship?

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

High Court rejects cattle thief's appeal

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

Harare warns of rising sewer blockages

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Debate flares over teaching STEM subjects in local languages

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

ConCourt overturns Supreme Court ruling

10 hrs ago | 369 Views

PSL warns of tough action as stadium violence escalates

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Shuntai appeals US$10 000 contempt fine

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe aims to stop fake news with new policy

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Court dismisses bar operators' case against Rufaro Marketing

10 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe secures extradition of 22 fugitives

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

Temporary road closures for Mabvuku Interchange project

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mutare CBD property owners urged to refurbish buildings

10 hrs ago | 101 Views

Artuz warns of Zimbabwe teacher exodus

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Smart condom detects STIs through colour change

20 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Gangsters stab father to death over son's grudge

23 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimbabwean creators demand Facebook monetisation

24 hrs ago | 501 Views

Hospital accountant jailed 12 years for US$123,000 fraud

24 hrs ago | 987 Views

Zimbabwe to establish municipal courts

24 hrs ago | 396 Views

Pastors4ED question disbursement of Presidential fund method

24 hrs ago | 365 Views

Parliament to debate Mid-Term Budget Review statement

24 hrs ago | 127 Views

21 villagers in court over Fairfield farm invasion

19 Aug 2025 at 19:04hrs | 309 Views

Mnangagwa in Japan for TICAD9 summit

19 Aug 2025 at 19:02hrs | 140 Views

Woman wins court battle against son's couch squatting girlfriend

19 Aug 2025 at 19:00hrs | 604 Views

Panners stone rival to death over stolen gold ore

19 Aug 2025 at 18:58hrs | 223 Views

Police Station escapee jailed

19 Aug 2025 at 18:56hrs | 165 Views

Man acquitted of dagga possession charges

19 Aug 2025 at 18:55hrs | 140 Views

Armed robbers jailed for attacks in Gwanda, Guyu and West Nicholson

19 Aug 2025 at 18:54hrs | 165 Views

AfDB projects 6% economic growth for Zimbabwe

19 Aug 2025 at 18:51hrs | 119 Views

Zivhu calls for law allowing 'shoot to kill'

19 Aug 2025 at 18:47hrs | 259 Views