RBZ restores RTGS system after technical fault

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it has restored the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system following a technical fault that disrupted transfers and some cross-border transactions since Tuesday.In a public notice issued yesterday, the central bank confirmed that the challenge, which began on 18 August, had been fully resolved and services were now back to normal."The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to notify all stakeholders that the technical challenge which was affecting our network from 18 August 2025 has been resolved and banking services restored," the notice read.The RBZ assured the banking public that the glitch did not compromise depositors' funds."We would like to assure the banking public that the technical challenge had no link or effect on depositors' funds. The Reserve Bank and all financial institutions maintain robust disaster recovery frameworks, which ensure necessary back-up and business continuity in the event of any technical challenges," it said.The bank added that it remained committed to international best practices in ensuring the stability and integrity of Zimbabwe's financial services sector."We appreciate your patience and regret any inconveniences caused," the central bank stated.The RTGS platform is Zimbabwe's primary payment system, enabling banks to settle high-value transactions in real time. Its temporary disruption had caused delays in both domestic and cross-border transfers, affecting businesses and individuals dependent on swift electronic settlements.