MPS push for registration, uniforms for touts

News / National

Legislators have called for the formalisation of touts as part of efforts to curb rising crime and gender-based violence at the nation's bus termini, where lawlessness has become a growing concern.The proposal, tabled during a National Assembly session on Wednesday, suggests the registration of touts, introduction of uniforms, and establishment of rank committees to bring order to chaotic transport hubs.The debate follows a disturbing incident in which a 13-year-old girl was reportedly raped at Rezende Parkade rank in Harare, sparking outrage and renewed calls for intervention.ZANU-PF Women's Quota representative, Getrude Mutandi, raised the matter as one of "urgent national concern," stressing that bus ranks had become hotbeds of criminal activity."Mr Speaker Sir, I rise on a matter of urgent national concern on the escalating lawlessness at urban and intercity bus ranks, which has become a breeding ground for criminality and gender-based violence, particularly targeting women, girls and the elderly," she said.She cited notorious hotspots including Mbare, Roadport, Showground, Dangamvura, and Old Renkin, saying they had "descended into chaos, with touts overtaking local authority control, enforcing illegal levies and fostering environments of drug abuse and violence."Cde Mutandi said the lack of consistent enforcement had created "zones of terror" where commuters were vulnerable to harassment and assault."This is growing into a crisis," she warned. "Women and girls are no longer safe. Efforts to curb tout activity remain inconsistent and ineffective. I therefore propose immediate enforcement of criminal laws and municipal by-laws to restore order and protect passengers, and the formalisation of tout roles through registration, uniforms, and a rank committee to ensure accountability."She further urged the government to enhance police presence at major ranks and install surveillance cameras to help deter crime and safeguard commuters.The call comes amid mounting pressure on authorities to rein in rampant indiscipline and violence at public transport hubs, which continue to pose serious risks to passenger safety.