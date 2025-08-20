Man kills five villagers in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man believed to be mentally challenged allegedly killed five villagers in Bhelasi area, Madlambuzi village, Bulilima district, on Wednesday afternoon in a shocking spree that has left the community reeling.According to Ward 11 councillor Siphosenkosi Moyo, the attacks began shortly after midday when the man stormed an elderly couple's homestead, fatally assaulting the husband with logs and leaving the wife in a coma.He then moved to another homestead, where he killed three female family members, including a 15-year-old girl. The victims were a mother, her daughter, and the girl's niece. A teenage boy narrowly escaped by outpacing the assailant.The rampage ended at a nearby community dam, where the man reportedly attacked a woman doing laundry, killing her on the spot.Cllr Moyo said villagers, together with police, launched a manhunt and apprehended the suspect a few hours later.Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, could neither confirm nor deny the incident, referring inquiries to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was unavailable for comment.The motive for the killings remains unclear, and the community is in shock following the tragic events.