EMA orders halt of cement plant over violations

by Staff reporter

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has ordered Wih-Zim Cement to immediately stop construction of its Magunje plant after inspectors found the company violated Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conditions, including failing to compensate displaced households.The company was fined US$5,000 for non-compliance, and the project received an enforcement order directing that "all project implementation activities should be stopped until EIA certificate conditions are adhered to."An inspection report dated July 16, 2025, revealed that Wih-Zim proceeded with construction despite High Court directives and community complaints. At least 20 households lost farmland to a diversion road, while one homestead remains within the project boundary. Village Head Kapere told inspectors that work continued "after the High Court ruling had ordered to stop all activities until compensation had been done."The affected villagers were represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. Inspectors noted that Wih-Zim had already cleared 10 hectares of land, installed a concrete mixer capable of producing 225 cubic meters per hour, and begun building staff quarters for 600 workers — all without meeting mandatory relocation requirements.EMA also found that the company failed to obtain a Communal Lands Occupation Certificate from Hurungwe Rural District Council, constituting another legal violation."Continuous monitoring of the project is essential as this is a sensitive high-impact project," EMA said, warning that construction cannot resume until all affected families are properly compensated and relocated in accordance with the law.