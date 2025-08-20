Lake Gwayi-Shangani to power Binga irrigations

News / National

Government has commenced work on two new irrigation schemes in Binga District near Lake Gwayi-Shangani, with master plans and Environmental and Social Impact Assessments underway for 200 hectares of land.The projects follow a 2022 Cabinet decision granting Binga rights to draw water from the lake, part of a broader strategy to transform the semi-arid district into a food-secure region using Zimbabwe's third-largest inland water body.Binga District Development Coordinator Land Kabome said the irrigation schemes, each covering 100 hectares, will improve household food security and local livelihoods. "Work is underway to facilitate the project, including drawing up a master plan and conducting the required assessments," he said.The Government is also revamping the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme, clearing 250 hectares of the 15,000-hectare site. The scheme, managed by the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), is expected to support sunflower production for cooking oil, in line with the rural industrialisation agenda.Kabome noted that while land clearing is ongoing and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) engineers are inspecting infrastructure, additional equipment such as disc ploughs, tractors, and fencing is still needed.The irrigation projects form part of wider Government interventions in Binga, including road rehabilitation, construction of vocational and health facilities, and a border post, under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).Treasury has pledged US$5 million monthly towards the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project, which includes a 10MW mini-hydro power station, a 252km pipeline to Bulawayo, and a 220ML/day water treatment plant. The 72-metre-high dam wall is 72 percent complete, with about 350 workers on site, a figure expected to rise as construction intensifies.