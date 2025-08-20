Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe activists acquitted after year-long trial

by Staff reporter
A Harare magistrate has acquitted human rights activists Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza, and Samuel Gwenzi of disorderly conduct, bringing to an end a year-long trial that drew criticism from rights groups.

The three were tried alongside Vusumuzi Moyo, Phillies Pikitayi, Delphine Gutsa, Simbarashe Blackson, Emmanuel Sitima, and Last Chinodya, all of whom were also cleared of the charges.

The activists were controversially removed from a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport last year by 12 unidentified men while preparing to fly to Victoria Falls. They alleged they were interrogated and tortured, with Chere sustaining life-threatening injuries from a severe beating.

Prosecutors had accused the group of participating in an illegal protest outside Harare Magistrates Court on June 27, 2024, in solidarity with over 70 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists appearing in court that day.

The magistrate ruled that the state failed to prove its case, leading to the acquittal of all nine defendants.

Source - newsday

