7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road
1 hr ago
Seven people were injured this morning in a pile-up involving four vehicles, including a kombi, at the intersection of Robert Mugabe Road and ED Mnangagwa Road in Harare.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have yet to release further details about the incident.
Road traffic accidents remain a major concern in Zimbabwe, with most collisions attributed to human error. Law enforcement agencies continue to urge motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.
Source - newsday