7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road

by Staff reporter

Seven people were injured this morning in a pile-up involving four vehicles, including a kombi, at the intersection of Robert Mugabe Road and ED Mnangagwa Road in Harare.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have yet to release further details about the incident.Road traffic accidents remain a major concern in Zimbabwe, with most collisions attributed to human error. Law enforcement agencies continue to urge motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.