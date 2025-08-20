Robbery gang arrested after tracking of AirPods and $10 phone

News / National

by Staff reporter

A four-member gang of suspected armed robbers has been arrested after police tracked a pair of stolen AirPods and a US$10 cellphone to one of the suspects, linking them to a string of violent robberies in Harare.Joshua Hodzi (47), Kennedy Chitiza (46), Takunda Samwira (36) and Revai Obey Matsika (50) appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa facing four counts of armed robbery. They were not asked to plead.The court heard that on June 24, eight armed robbers raided Zaoga Hatfield Church. Security guard Takesure Kivha was tied up and disarmed of his Retay blank pistol, while his Itel cellphone worth US$10 was stolen. Caretaker Aleck Tsanzaika was also attacked and forced to show them the offices. The gang blasted a safe and escaped with US$1 279, R2 100, £788, P407 and ZWG495.Investigations later led to the recovery of the stolen cellphone from Samwira on August 18.That same day, the gang allegedly raided the Automobile Association of Zimbabwe offices in Harare. Security guard Benny Ganda was attacked, tied up with his shoelaces, and robbed of cash along with two other employees, Mafadzwa Muchetu and Tatenda Makichi. The robbers stole US$157, $315 and a pair of AirPods, before blasting a strongroom safe and fleeing with US$3 575.The AirPods were later found in Samwira's possession, leading to the arrest of his accomplices.The quartet has also been linked to a robbery at Probrands in Ruwa last September, where they allegedly handcuffed a guard, blasted a safe containing old bearer cheques, and stole two desktop computers, monitors, and a gas cylinder.Police further connected the suspects to another robbery at Volvo Penta in Msasa on June 17, where property worth US$200 was stolen.During the arrests, police recovered a Bosch electric grinder and drill from Chitiza, believed to have been used in the safe-breaking operations.The suspects remain in custody pending further investigations.