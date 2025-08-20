Victoria Falls airport shatters passenger records

News / National

by Staff reporter

Victoria Falls International Airport (VFIA) is experiencing an unprecedented boom, smashing pre-pandemic records and cementing its status as a leading regional aviation hub, thanks to a surge in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) tourism and a deliberate airline expansion strategy.Figures released by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) show passenger volumes rising sharply after the Covid-19 collapse of 2020 and 2021, when numbers fell below 70,000. Recovery began in 2022 with 219,308 passengers, before soaring past the 2019 benchmark of 374,208 to 390,010 in 2023.The momentum intensified in 2024, with VFIA surpassing the half-million mark at 505,426. For 2025, the growth has been even more pronounced. Between January and July, the airport handled 287,597 travellers — up 17.5% from 244,773 during the same period last year. July alone saw a record 62,279 passengers, a 39.7% jump from July 2024.ACZ public relations manager, Tonderai Mangombe, attributed the surge to the airport's 2016 upgrade and proactive airline engagement."Since the re-administration of this airport, I can proudly say the traffic has gone up twice, like double. In 2019, before the upgrade, we were handling an average of 200,000 passengers per annum. But of late, to 2024, we were up to 500,000 passengers per annum," he said.He cited "grid development" — a strategy of persuading airlines to enter Zimbabwe or expand frequencies and routes — as key to the success.Airlink has since added more Johannesburg services and extended its Kruger route to Durban, while Fastjet launched a Bulawayo–Victoria Falls link on August 8, strengthening domestic tourism.The July 2025 spike was fuelled by the COP15 Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which brought thousands of international delegates. "It is also a contributor to the 39 percent increase in July," said Mangombe.Tourism and Hospitality Minister Barbara Rwodzi said the results align with government's push to make Zimbabwe a premier conferencing destination."It is indeed our thrust that Zimbabwe becomes a destination of choice for conventions and gatherings of any nature. We are very happy about this Ramsar gathering, which has drawn bigger numbers than most in past years," she said.Rwodzi added that Fastjet's new Bulawayo–Victoria Falls route enhances multi-destination tourism. "There has not been an airline coming from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls for a long time, and it is good news this route is opening," she said.Upgraded in 2016 to handle 1.5 million passengers annually — up from 400,000 — VFIA is now steadily marching toward fulfilling that capacity, positioning itself as a linchpin in Zimbabwe's tourism and aviation growth.