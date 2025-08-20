Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare is set for an economic boom this weekend as more than 4,000 foreign delegates from 14 countries, including the United States and Europe, and 40,000 local participants converge for the Jehovah's Witnesses international convention at the National Sports Stadium.The three-day event, running from Friday to Sunday, is part of the 2025 "Pure Worship!" international convention series, with a second gathering scheduled for September 5-7 at the same venue. Harare is among 15 cities worldwide chosen to host the global faith event.Jehovah's Witnesses spokesperson Kudakwashe Chikuvadze said the convention would inject millions into the local economy, benefiting hotels, airlines and businesses."We hosted a similar event in 2014 at the National Sports Stadium and are happy to return 11 years later," he said. "The two events will create a substantial economic impact while focusing on devotion, faith and uplifting pure worship."The programme will feature Bible-based lectures, dramatic video presentations, interviews and personal experiences.Conventions Coordinator Austin Makova said the gatherings also promote cultural exchange and community service. "We do more than teaching on street corners. We engage communities, even in remote areas with no internet, and have established teams to respond to emergencies such as the Chimanimani cyclone disaster," he said.More than 2,500 volunteers have been mobilised to ensure cleanliness and smooth running of the convention, which is free to attend.Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, represented by Chaplain General Lloyd Bepura, assured delegates of tight security throughout the event.Harare's successful hosting of the convention is expected to strengthen its reputation as a centre for international gatherings and religious tourism.