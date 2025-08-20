Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has begun testing a revolutionary fuel additive from the Czech Republic in a bid to cut fuel consumption and harmful emissions.

The additive, available in both pill and liquid form, is being trialled in Zimbabwe over the next six to eight weeks through a partnership between Nust and Czech company Better Engine Performance.

Project leader and Nust lecturer Langa Moyo said the initiative would subject the product to rigorous testing on different engine types.

"Our research process involves controlled testing on various engine types, measuring both performance and environmental impact," Moyo explained. "This partnership ensures local scientists are equipped with the knowledge and skills to adapt and improve such technologies for Zimbabwean needs."

Nust pro-vice-chancellor for innovation and business development, William Goriwondo, described the collaboration as the start of meaningful technology transfer between Zimbabwe and Europe.

"The essence of the technovation centre that we have here is to enhance innovation and technology transfer," he said. "Once validation confirms the claims, the product will be commercialised."

Better Engine Performance chief executive Andrew Tilson said Zimbabwe was selected as a pilot country because of its favourable research environment and the government's commitment to innovation-driven development.

For Nust, the project highlights its growing role as a hub for technological advancement and sustainable innovation.

Source - NewsDay
