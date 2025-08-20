Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Mark Ngwazi's long-serving guitarist and manager, Obert "Father Ten" Mangani, has officially joined Chief Hwenje's band, marking a new chapter in his musical journey.

At 35, Mangani says he is ready to take on fresh challenges where his talent and potential are fully recognised. He insists his departure from Ngwazi's camp was amicable, but he is determined to focus on building a strong career alongside Chief Hwenje, born Admire Sanyanga Sibanda.

"My separation from Mark Ngwazi is now in the public domain, but I can safely say I have joined Chief Hwenje's camp as a manager and guitarist," Mangani said. "I am not here on holiday; I want to change the perception that Hwenje only plays jingles or performs at political events. His catalogue has plenty of non-political songs fit for weddings, parties and all sorts of occasions."

Mangani's move was confirmed by Chief Hwenje himself, who praised the veteran guitarist's vision and work ethic.

"He is now part of our crew, and I liked his commitment and energy," Hwenje said. "With Mangani, we are no longer relying on session musicians. We want to build a strong band that can perform nationwide."

The duo recently shared the stage at the Heroes and Defence Forces Day commemorations in Hwedza, where Mangani officially debuted under his new employer.

Hwenje, often recognised for his political jingles, said Mangani's arrival would help diversify the band's offerings.

"With him, we want to show Zimbabweans that our music is broader than rallies. We are ready to perform anywhere," he said.

Mangani, a multi-instrumentalist, vowed not to alter Hwenje's ideology but to showcase his creative depth.

"Chief Hwenje is a composer and performer whose artistry has not been fully appreciated," he said. "I am here to help reveal that side of him."

Source - The Herald
More on: #Ngwazi, #Hwenje, #Manager

