Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 16-year-old boy from St Mary's, Chitungwiza, who was locked in a filthy room for three years and denied food by his father and stepmother, has died at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.The victim, Tinotenda Purumero, had been receiving specialist medical care while awaiting transfer to a children's home. Hospital spokesperson Audrey Tasaranarwo confirmed his death on August 17.Tinotenda's father, Herbert Purumero (45), and stepmother, Memory Kamuchato (40), starved him from the age of 14, forcing him to survive on scraps and even human waste. He suffered severe malnutrition and extensive bruises, suggesting repeated assaults.The abuse came to light when neighbours discovered his condition at 16. The couple was arrested and sentenced to 24 months in prison, with four months suspended, after being charged with ill-treatment. Following Tinotenda's death, legal experts say their case could be reviewed to murder or culpable homicide.Prosecutors revealed that the boy was kept in inhumane conditions from May 2022 and denied medical care even as his health deteriorated. At times, he was left in the custody of his 23-year-old sister, who has learning difficulties.Neighbours said Tinotenda was briefly discharged from hospital after showing signs of recovery but had to be readmitted because no care home was available to take him in.The case has drawn parallels with other chilling incidents in Chitungwiza, including that of Gogo Plaxedes Mashasha, who infamously kept her son Grant locked in a ceiling for 14 years, and another case where a woman was confined in a family house for three years.Tinotenda's death has sparked fresh outrage, with calls for stronger child protection measures to prevent such tragedies.