Father Chivayo at it again!

by Staff reporter
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has made headlines after gifting renowned street preacher, Prophet Inzwirashe Matema, a brand-new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 and US$50,000 in cash, in recognition of his dedication to spreading the gospel.

Chivayo announced the surprise gift on his official Facebook page, praising Matema's humility and steadfast commitment to preaching in the streets. In a post titled "THE HOLY SPIRIT FROM 1st STREET…", Chivayo emphasized that true ministry transcends titles and pulpits, highlighting the importance of serving God faithfully, even in the most modest settings.

"I have come to realize that the humility of mankind is the highest honour and exaltation of God. It may often appear as if our prayers are humble or simple, but that's exactly where the Holy Spirit manifests and meets us at our time of need," Chivayo wrote.

He lauded Prophet Matema for choosing the streets as his altar, ministering to ordinary people and inspiring action, discipline, prayer, and hard work. "This is why I hold in very high respect men of God who choose to preach in the streets and convert ordinary people from all walks of life. Today, I want to recognize Prophet Inzwirashe Matema, a great preacher who has chosen the streets as his altar, ordinary people roaming in town as his congregation, and the truth as his only weapon," Chivayo added.

The businessman directed Prophet Matema to Exquisite Motors to collect the fully paid SUV and revealed that the US$50,000 cash gift was intended to support the preacher's ministry and expand the reach of his gospel work.

Chivayo concluded: "Congratulations, Prophet Inzwirashe Matema. In recognition of your humble service, please go and see Victor at Exquisite Motors and collect your brand-new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6, fully paid for and ready for collection. In addition, you will receive US$50,000 in cash to support your ministry to extend the gospel to even greater heights."

The gesture has since drawn widespread attention on social media, with many applauding Chivayo for supporting grassroots ministry and highlighting the importance of humility in service to God.

