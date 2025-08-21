Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO Bulawayo men accused of turning the city into their hunting ground have been hauled before the courts after allegedly staging a violent robbery spree that left residents living in fear.

Clifford Desmond Nare (34) and Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (29) allegedly roamed the city on 2 March, armed with a pistol and knives, robbing at least four people in one day.

The pair appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mark Dzira, who remanded them in custody until 8 September pending further investigations.

Prosecutor Siphiwe Mhlanga told the court that the duo's reign of terror began at Pure Gas in Kelvin West, where they pounced on Stephen Binamu, threatening to stab and shoot him before forcing him to surrender a Pardus 12-bore shotgun.

Moments later, they allegedly targeted another victim, Vusi Dhlamini, at the same spot. Brandishing a pistol and knife, they ordered him to hand over US$116.

Their spree continued at DA Garage in Nkulumane 12, where they confronted Mungai Sango, threatening him with death before making off with US$91. Still at the garage, they allegedly struck another victim, Lovemore Sibanda, with the butt of a pistol and stole US$60.

The court also heard that later the same day, the men cornered Tawanda Madava and robbed him of an Optima 12-bore shotgun, serial number 67887, using the same violent threats.

The gang allegedly relied on sheer violence, alternating between knives, pistols, and shotguns to instil terror and strip their victims of cash and firearms.

Nare and Munangati are now behind bars as police investigate further cases believed to be linked to their rampage.

Source - the herald
More on: #Duo, #Court, #Robbery

Comments


Must Read

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

1 hr ago | 98 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

1 hr ago | 160 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

1 hr ago | 95 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

19 hrs ago | 686 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

19 hrs ago | 510 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

19 hrs ago | 319 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

19 hrs ago | 912 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

21 hrs ago | 544 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

22 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

23 hrs ago | 1256 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

23 hrs ago | 275 Views

Father Chivayo at it again!

23 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

21 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 761 Views

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

21 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 366 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

21 Aug 2025 at 09:06hrs | 283 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

21 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 547 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

21 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 693 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

21 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 366 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

21 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 326 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

21 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 433 Views

Victoria Falls airport shatters passenger records

21 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 352 Views

Robbery gang arrested after tracking of AirPods and $10 phone

21 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1559 Views

7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road

21 Aug 2025 at 08:48hrs | 287 Views

Zimbabwe activists acquitted after year-long trial

21 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 217 Views

Employees in $1.5 million illegal forex transfers to UAE

21 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 384 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to power Binga irrigations

21 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Japan for energy investments

21 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 73 Views

EMA orders halt of cement plant over violations

21 Aug 2025 at 08:29hrs | 260 Views

Man kills five villagers in Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2025 at 08:26hrs | 332 Views

Bitumen World forced to cut jobs

21 Aug 2025 at 08:26hrs | 335 Views