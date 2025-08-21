Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Bulawayo men accused of turning the city into their hunting ground have been hauled before the courts after allegedly staging a violent robbery spree that left residents living in fear.Clifford Desmond Nare (34) and Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (29) allegedly roamed the city on 2 March, armed with a pistol and knives, robbing at least four people in one day.The pair appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mark Dzira, who remanded them in custody until 8 September pending further investigations.Prosecutor Siphiwe Mhlanga told the court that the duo's reign of terror began at Pure Gas in Kelvin West, where they pounced on Stephen Binamu, threatening to stab and shoot him before forcing him to surrender a Pardus 12-bore shotgun.Moments later, they allegedly targeted another victim, Vusi Dhlamini, at the same spot. Brandishing a pistol and knife, they ordered him to hand over US$116.Their spree continued at DA Garage in Nkulumane 12, where they confronted Mungai Sango, threatening him with death before making off with US$91. Still at the garage, they allegedly struck another victim, Lovemore Sibanda, with the butt of a pistol and stole US$60.The court also heard that later the same day, the men cornered Tawanda Madava and robbed him of an Optima 12-bore shotgun, serial number 67887, using the same violent threats.The gang allegedly relied on sheer violence, alternating between knives, pistols, and shotguns to instil terror and strip their victims of cash and firearms.Nare and Munangati are now behind bars as police investigate further cases believed to be linked to their rampage.