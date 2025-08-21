Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo's nightlife descended into chaos after a bizarre street brawl involving a half-naked man, two sex workers, and a would-be Good Samaritan — a scene that has since gone viral on social media.The fracas, which unfolded outside a popular nightspot at the corner of 10th Avenue and George Silundika Street, has left the city buzzing. At the centre of the scandal is Samuel Chiwanda (35), who was stripped down to his boxer shorts during a fight with two women, and Kudzi Nyakudya, now facing assault charges.Nyakudya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Itai Kagwere, where he pleaded not guilty. He claimed he was merely trying to protect his vehicle when he was wrongly arrested."On the day in question, my client was in a bar when patrons alerted him that there was a fight near his car. He found a man in boxers tussling with two women, one of them armed with a brick. He told them to move away from his car, but before he could act further, police arrived and arrested him," argued his lawyer.Nyakudya was granted US$100 bail and ordered to report twice weekly at Queenspark Police Station.However, witnesses say the chaos started when Chiwanda allegedly refused to pay a sex worker after a short encounter. Angered, she called a friend, and the two women allegedly assaulted him, stripping him of his track pants and leaving him in his underwear."That's when Kudzi walked into the drama. But when the police came, Samuel pointed at him and said he was the one who beat him up," a source told this publication.One witness who filmed part of the scuffle said the scene resembled "a free Saturday night comedy show.""The man was being clobbered left, right and centre by two ladies of the night. He was screaming in his underwear. People couldn't stop laughing," the onlooker said.But Chiwanda dismissed the sex worker allegations, insisting he was with his wife that night. He claimed he was attacked by three unknown men who beat him with a bottle and an iron bar before robbing him of two phones and US$300."Yes, I am the man in the viral video. It was a humiliating moment," he admitted in court.The incident has divided opinion in Bulawayo's nightlife circles. Some believe Chiwanda was a "broke client who wanted a free ride," while others say Nyakudya was "an unlucky bystander caught in the wrong place at the wrong time."One bar patron summed it up: "Only in Bulawayo do you find a man in boxers wrestling two sex workers at midnight, with another guy thrown into the mix — and by Monday morning the whole city is laughing at the video."The matter has been remanded for trial.