Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo's nightlife descended into chaos after a bizarre street brawl involving a half-naked man, two sex workers, and a would-be Good Samaritan — a scene that has since gone viral on social media.

The fracas, which unfolded outside a popular nightspot at the corner of 10th Avenue and George Silundika Street, has left the city buzzing. At the centre of the scandal is Samuel Chiwanda (35), who was stripped down to his boxer shorts during a fight with two women, and Kudzi Nyakudya, now facing assault charges.

Nyakudya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Itai Kagwere, where he pleaded not guilty. He claimed he was merely trying to protect his vehicle when he was wrongly arrested.

"On the day in question, my client was in a bar when patrons alerted him that there was a fight near his car. He found a man in boxers tussling with two women, one of them armed with a brick. He told them to move away from his car, but before he could act further, police arrived and arrested him," argued his lawyer.

Nyakudya was granted US$100 bail and ordered to report twice weekly at Queenspark Police Station.

However, witnesses say the chaos started when Chiwanda allegedly refused to pay a sex worker after a short encounter. Angered, she called a friend, and the two women allegedly assaulted him, stripping him of his track pants and leaving him in his underwear.

"That's when Kudzi walked into the drama. But when the police came, Samuel pointed at him and said he was the one who beat him up," a source told this publication.

One witness who filmed part of the scuffle said the scene resembled "a free Saturday night comedy show."

"The man was being clobbered left, right and centre by two ladies of the night. He was screaming in his underwear. People couldn't stop laughing," the onlooker said.

But Chiwanda dismissed the sex worker allegations, insisting he was with his wife that night. He claimed he was attacked by three unknown men who beat him with a bottle and an iron bar before robbing him of two phones and US$300.

"Yes, I am the man in the viral video. It was a humiliating moment," he admitted in court.

The incident has divided opinion in Bulawayo's nightlife circles. Some believe Chiwanda was a "broke client who wanted a free ride," while others say Nyakudya was "an unlucky bystander caught in the wrong place at the wrong time."

One bar patron summed it up: "Only in Bulawayo do you find a man in boxers wrestling two sex workers at midnight, with another guy thrown into the mix — and by Monday morning the whole city is laughing at the video."

The matter has been remanded for trial.

Source - the herald
More on: #Naked, #Court, #Brawl

Comments


Must Read

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

1 hr ago | 102 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

19 hrs ago | 686 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

19 hrs ago | 510 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

19 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

19 hrs ago | 319 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

19 hrs ago | 913 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

21 hrs ago | 545 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

22 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

23 hrs ago | 1257 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

23 hrs ago | 275 Views

Father Chivayo at it again!

23 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

21 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 761 Views

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

21 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 366 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

21 Aug 2025 at 09:06hrs | 283 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

21 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 547 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

21 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 693 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

21 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 367 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

21 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 326 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

21 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 433 Views

Victoria Falls airport shatters passenger records

21 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 353 Views

Robbery gang arrested after tracking of AirPods and $10 phone

21 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1561 Views

7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road

21 Aug 2025 at 08:48hrs | 287 Views

Zimbabwe activists acquitted after year-long trial

21 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 218 Views

Employees in $1.5 million illegal forex transfers to UAE

21 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 384 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to power Binga irrigations

21 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Japan for energy investments

21 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 73 Views

EMA orders halt of cement plant over violations

21 Aug 2025 at 08:29hrs | 260 Views

Man kills five villagers in Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2025 at 08:26hrs | 332 Views

Bitumen World forced to cut jobs

21 Aug 2025 at 08:26hrs | 335 Views