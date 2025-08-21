Chiwenga flies to India

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is today expected to arrive in India, where he will lead Zimbabwe's participation at the Africa Conclave on India-Africa Partnership, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).The CII Conclave, regarded as India's premier investment platform for the continent, comes as the world's fourth-largest economy seeks to consolidate more than US$100 billion in African investments built up over the past three decades.Dr Chiwenga's programme will be packed, starting in the State of Gujarat where he will attend Chalo Zimbabwe — a country-specific investment forum meaning Let's Go to Zimbabwe — organised by private businesses. He will then proceed to New Delhi for the main CII Conclave, where he is expected to headline several high-level engagements.Ambassador Stella Nkomo, Zimbabwe's envoy to India, confirmed the Vice-President's itinerary, describing the visit as a critical step in strengthening economic diplomacy."We are here in Gujarat where we are expecting the Vice-President and his delegation. He will lead Zimbabwe's participation at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce conference, and next week he will head the delegation to the CII Conclave in New Delhi," Ambassador Nkomo said."He has a very busy schedule. Aside from the conferences, we have arranged industrial visits and meetings with key economic players. This visit by VP Chiwenga is pivotal in our quest to attract investment into Zimbabwe from India."The trip comes as President Mnangagwa continues to champion rapid economic growth under Vision 2030, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.Zimbabwe has already attracted growing interest from Indian investors in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, mining and tourism. Authorities believe there is scope to expand cooperation into new areas such as digital transformation, green technologies, water management, healthcare, and food security."With Zimbabwe undergoing extensive infrastructure development, incorporating Indian investment could accelerate our economic aspirations," Ambassador Nkomo said.African nations are expected to field strong delegations at this year's Conclave, with Zimbabwe's team comprising ministers, senior officials and business leaders.Local business representatives have hailed Chalo Zimbabwe and the wider Conclave as opportunities to forge new synergies, market opportunities, and attract capital for the country's industrialisation drive.The high-level engagements are expected to catalyse fresh partnerships, bolstering Zimbabwe's efforts to deepen trade and investment ties with India while advancing its broader economic transformation agenda.