Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

by Staff reporter
At least 85 pastors, evangelists, church leaders and congregants in Harare have received business start-up capital under the Pastors4ED Presidential Empowerment Revolving Fund, a programme aimed at promoting economic self-reliance and positioning churches as partners in national development.

The disbursements, worth more than US$20 000 for Harare province, were handed over on Wednesday at Raylton Sports Club. The initiative forms part of a wider US$200 000 national package.

Pastors4ED, an affiliate of the ruling ZANU-PF operating under the banner Pastors for Economic Development, is one of several social groupings incorporated into the revolving fund programme.

National founding chairperson of Pastors4ED, Dr Idiraishe Dongo, said the initiative responds directly to President Mnangagwa's call to empower churches as economic drivers within their communities.

"Churches command large followings, are rooted in communities, and often act as moral and social anchors. Empowering them with resources not only promotes entrepreneurship, but also strengthens livelihoods, curbs unemployment and contributes to the wider economy," said Dr Dongo.

Beneficiaries were drawn from Harare's six Pastors4ED zones, with allocations based on the strength and viability of submitted business proposals. Projects range from short-term income-generating activities to more sustainable, long-term ventures.

"Harare is now the fifth province to benefit from the initiative, following similar disbursements across the country," Dr Dongo added.

ZANU-PF Harare Metropolitan Province deputy political commissar, Struggle Dzapasi — representing provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa — commended the programme, describing it as a milestone in advancing the President's Vision 2030 of achieving upper middle-income status.

"This has never happened before. He is a listening President who understands what people need to make life better," said Dzapasi. "By empowering pastors, families and communities benefit, while social ills such as drug abuse and crime are reduced."

One of the recipients, Ms Evelyn Takawira, expressed gratitude for the support, saying it would be life-changing.

"This will change our lives. We promise to work hard and repay the fund so others can also benefit," she said.

The Pastors4ED initiative falls under the broader Presidential Empowerment Revolving Fund, which has extended support to other affiliates including Vendors4ED, Cross-Border Traders4ED, Hairdressers4ED, and the Children of Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association.

Source - The Herald
