Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUNDERS High School deputy headmaster, Nkosana Mlibazi (47), has been fined US$200 after being convicted in a botched bus hire transaction that embarrassed him before colleagues and dragged him to court.Mlibazi, who initially faced two charges, had one withdrawn before plea. He admitted to unlawfully hiring out a school vehicle without the knowledge or consent of its owners.Appearing before Bulawayo magistrate Richard Ramaboea, Mlibazi was warned that failure to pay the fine by 29 August would see him serving a two-month jail term. He was represented by lawyer Prince Butshe of Butshe and Associates.The court heard that on 10 August, Mlibazi arranged for a Roman Catholic Church group to hire the school bus for US$55. Instead of declaring the transaction, he allegedly pocketed part of the money. Evidence showed he later paid US$400 to Flock Ford Motors for spray-painting the bus but diverted US$150 for his personal use. He also negotiated to have his private car spray-painted at a discounted rate under the school's contract with the same company.Headmistress Dorothea Moyo testified that the school had been financially prejudiced."I pray that he will be warned and cautioned so that he will reform," she told the court.In mitigation, Butshe argued that Mlibazi was a first-time offender, married with four children — some of them minors — and had already been ostracised by colleagues and traumatised by the scandal."He is a professional, respected in society, and not a danger to the community. He deserves a fine, not imprisonment," said Butshe.The magistrate concurred, noting Mlibazi's guilty plea, remorse, and family responsibilities before handing down the fine.