Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A tense standoff erupted at Dynamos Football Club's training grounds in Belvedere on Thursday afternoon when club owner's son and kit manager, Harry Lusengo, blocked the team bus, preventing players from leaving the facility.

According to witnesses, Lusengo drove his private vehicle to the Christ Ministries training base and parked it at the facility gate. When players finished their session and attempted to board the team bus, Lusengo allegedly ordered them to disembark and find their own transport.

Players were reportedly forced to walk to the main road to catch public transport while facility authorities called in the police. As of the latest reports, Lusengo remained seated in his vehicle, with authorities yet to resolve the situation.

A source at the training ground described the scene as chaotic. "The players are walking to the main road right now to find public transport. We tried to talk to him, but he is visibly high and won't listen to us," the source said.

Dynamos management has yet to release an official statement, but the incident has raised concerns over internal discipline and the safety of players at the club's training facility.

Source - The Herald

