Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

News / National

Residents of Ward 17 in Pumula are grappling with a severe diarrhoea outbreak, which locals say was caused by contaminated tap water. Community members reported that sewer water was mixing with clean water due to dilapidated water pipes, leaving tap water with a strong foul odour.Council engineers who attended to the crisis confirmed the pipe deterioration as the primary cause. In response, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) provided free medical treatment at the local clinic, but residents expressed concern that the problem could recur unless the aging infrastructure is replaced.Ward resident secretary, Edith Phiri, said many households were affected during the outbreak. "When water was reconnected after the shedding period, the water we received had a strong sewer stench. Dirt particles would settle at the bottom of storage buckets, and people soon started falling ill with severe diarrhoea," she said. Phiri added that affected residents were referred to the local clinic for treatment.Elderly resident Melita Moyo described the water as unusable even for household chores. "We do not have alternative water sources. The water from our taps has a foul smell, and it cannot even be used for laundry. Those with Jojo tanks face worse situations because the dirt collects at the bottom," she said.Community leader Otilia Moyo urged urgent action from the city council to address sewage leaks, citing them as the main source of contamination. Another resident, identified as MaMhlanga, detailed how entire families were affected, describing vomiting, bloody stools, and severe diarrhoea. "After we made several reports, the health department came and gave us water guard supplies. We implore the council to provide clean water as this is the main cause of the problem," she said.Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo commended the council's rapid response but called for a permanent solution. "The rapid response team was swift, and people received medical assistance, but the technical issue needs urgent attention. The dilapidated pipes must be replaced to prevent similar outbreaks in the future," he said.Residents of Pumula Ward 17 continue to wait for sustainable interventions as the city battles aging water infrastructure that threatens public health.