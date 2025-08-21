Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Severe funding constraints are crippling Zimbabwe's public health procurement system, disrupting the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) and its ability to maintain a reliable medical supply chain, officials have warned.

NatPharm, a government parastatal responsible for procuring and distributing medical products nationwide, has struggled since the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. government funding via USAID during the Donald Trump administration. Low budget allocations and late disbursements have further eroded suppliers' confidence, according to Health and Child Care Ministry Secretary Dr. Aspect Maunganidze.

"The challenges we have start with budgeting. Ideally, you want 100% of the budget needs covered. Unfortunately, in a resource-constrained environment, allocations often fall short. Hospitals need supplies, but if disbursements are delayed, NatPharm and institutions fall into debt with suppliers. Once that happens, suppliers lose confidence, and drug availability suffers," Dr. Maunganidze said.

Ruwa legislator Thomas Muwodzeri highlighted that NatPharm often cites funding shortages, transport challenges, and low staff remuneration as reasons for supply disruptions. He urged Parliament to push for timely and adequate disbursements, stressing that "a budget is not a disbursement."

NatPharm General Manager Newman Madzikwa said the company is exploring local and regional solutions to reduce donor dependence. Contracts have been signed with local manufacturers to produce 49 medical products, while partnerships with technology-sharing countries are being pursued to boost local production. Alternative financing mechanisms are also under consideration to reduce reliance on Treasury funding.

The Crown Agents, in a UK-funded assessment, found Zimbabwe's supply chain was heavily donor-dependent and hampered by governance gaps. Managing Director Muchaneta Mwonzora said, "Over 80% of NatPharm's stocks are donor-funded. With stronger local funding and support, we can secure pharmaceutical supplies within Zimbabwe." The report recommended recapitalising NatPharm and strengthening its board to enhance accountability and reduce overreliance on external donors.

The findings underscore the urgent need to stabilise funding for public health procurement, a critical step to ensure uninterrupted access to essential medicines across Zimbabwe.

Source - Health Times

