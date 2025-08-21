Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Over the past three years, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has developed more than 1,700 residential stands, while its banking arm, the National Building Society (NBS), has constructed over 1,000 housing units, government officials said on Thursday.

The projects form part of a broader effort to reduce Zimbabwe's housing backlog and provide decent accommodation alongside essential social infrastructure. Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Edgar Moyo said the initiatives reflect the government's commitment to expanding access to affordable housing as a driver of national development.

Speaking at the ZimReal Property Investment Forum in Harare, which brought together players in real estate, finance, and construction including West Properties and RadX Construction, Moyo said: "The housing gap in our country remains significant, but through initiatives such as those by NSSA and the NBS, we are beginning to see tangible progress. These projects are not just about putting up structures; they are about building communities, creating jobs, and supporting the country's broader economic transformation agenda."

Among the projects already completed or underway, NBS has delivered 500 housing units in Dzivarasekwa, constructed 288 flats in Glaudina, and serviced residential stands in Borrowdale and the Sunset Villas development. The developments cater to different income groups, ensuring housing supply reaches a broad segment of the population.

Moyo emphasised that real estate development must align with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030, which aims to create an empowered, upper middle-income society. "We recognise the vital role that infrastructure, particularly housing, plays in building a resilient and inclusive economy," he said, urging private pension funds to complement government efforts in financing infrastructure, especially for emerging smart cities.

The ZimReal Forum, themed "Cementing Growth and Growing Value", explored sustainable investment models, smart city planning, and the integration of technology in real estate. Experts also highlighted the potential of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and green building practices to widen participation and attract long-term capital.

"REITs offer a smart way to pool resources and make property investment accessible to more people without the burden of managing real estate directly," Moyo said. "This can be a game changer for both the market and our economy."

Source - NewZiana
More on: #NBS, #NSSA, #Houses

