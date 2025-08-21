High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court of Zimbabwe has stripped the Zimbabwe Housing Projects Trust (ZHPT) of control over the Fortune Meadowlands Park housing scheme, in a ruling that underscores the risks faced by aspiring homeowners in poorly regulated land development schemes.The ruling, delivered by Justice Joel Mambara, nullified a March 22, 2019 amendment to a 2013 agreement, citing irregularities that emerged following the death of a key stakeholder, Mudzengi, in 2021. The case was filed by estate executor Isaac Tigere Tichareva, with Gweru City Council, Vungu Rural District Council, and the Master of the High Court also cited as respondents.Justice Mambara directed the estate executor to manage, develop, and service the housing scheme, working directly with beneficiaries to ensure the completion of the project. ZHPT was also ordered to pay legal costs."It's good to make closure to the case and we are giving all the support to the new developer," said Gweru District Development Coordinator Tarisai Mudadigwa, whose office intervened after homeowners petitioned authorities.The ruling brings relief to over 1,000 prospective homeowners, including 390 members of the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (ZIMTA), many of whom have endured years of uncertainty due to mismanagement, double allocations, and failure to service plots.ZHPT's Chief Operating Officer Donovan Kushata confirmed the trust has filed an appeal, pledging to update clients on developments. Estate executor Oliver Masomera declined to comment, citing the pending appeal.Investigations reveal that ZHPT has faced a series of disputes nationwide over stalled housing projects dating back more than a decade. In Bulawayo, both the 2012 Upper Range Mall project and the 2013 Lower Range Mall project collapsed amid legal wrangles. In Kwekwe, the 2013 NESBY Project saw land reclaimed by the owner after ZHPT failed to develop plots despite the majority of beneficiaries having completed payments. Similar failures have been reported in Shurugwi, Magakooshla, and Zvishavane, leaving land unserviced and homeowners frustrated.These ongoing issues have fueled allegations of mismanagement and deception, with critics accusing ZHPT of collecting millions of dollars from home seekers without delivering infrastructure. Legal analysts say the Fortune Meadowlands ruling could set a precedent for other contested projects, giving estate executors direct control.For the hundreds of families who paid for land over a decade ago, however, the final resolution will depend on the outcome of ZHPT's appeal.