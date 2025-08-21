Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean student, Ziweya Leeroy, has died after spending eight days in hospital following a violent attack outside Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo. Leeroy, 22, passed away on Thursday at AIIMS Bathinda.The attack occurred on August 13, a day after Leeroy reportedly had an altercation with university security guard Dilpreet Singh. Leeroy, who was pursuing a BSc in Radiology and Imaging Technology (RIT), had joined the university in 2023.Initial investigations revealed that Dilpreet Singh, along with Lovepreet, Mangu, and Manpreet Singh, assaulted Leeroy when he left the university campus. Leeroy sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to AIIMS Bathinda, where he later succumbed to his injuries.The Talwandi Sabo police station initially registered a case against the accused under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly), and 191(3) BNS (rioting with a deadly weapon). Following Leeroy's death, Section 103 BNS (murder) has been added to the case.Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal confirmed that seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack, with efforts ongoing to apprehend two more suspects believed to be involved."Seven persons have been arrested, and efforts are being made to arrest two more persons, who are suspected to be associated with the attack. The section pertaining to murder has been added to the already registered case. Further investigations are being made," SSP Kondal said.Authorities are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack, while the university community mourns the loss of the young Zimbabwean student.