Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's healthcare system is under strain as medical doctors continue to leave the country for better opportunities abroad, affecting service delivery, particularly in rural areas, government officials have warned.Deputy Minister of Health, Sleiman Kwidini, told Parliament that the migration of doctors has created a gap in public hospitals, forcing marginalised communities to walk long distances to access medical care."Right now, the challenge of us not getting doctors in these hospitals is that we are still training more doctors because doctors have left the country for greener pastures. Therefore, we are looking forward to having more doctors in 2029 to 2030 to service these rural hospitals," Kwidini said.He highlighted a lack of accommodation facilities in rural clinics as one of the barriers to deploying doctors effectively."It is true that we need doctors in rural hospitals so that elderly people do not have to travel long distances to see doctors. We have a challenge with the doctors' houses in district hospitals. Once accommodation is provided, doctors can be stationed closer to the communities," he said.Kwidini also noted that placing doctors in smaller clinics is difficult due to low patient volumes in some areas.The shortage has left public hospitals struggling, forcing many citizens to rely on private healthcare facilities, which are often unaffordable for the poor.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged improvements to the public health system, with renovations underway at parts of Parirenyatwa Hospital to enhance service delivery.The government continues to emphasise the need to retain medical professionals and improve working conditions to reverse the ongoing brain drain.