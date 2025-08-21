Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

News / National

by Staff reporter

Schools across Zimbabwe are facing a financial crisis as the government continues to delay Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) disbursements, a programme meant to cover fees for vulnerable learners.Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Edgar Moyo confirmed in Parliament on Wednesday that Treasury has not released BEAM funds since early 2023, leaving schools struggling to pay staff, maintain infrastructure, and provide teaching materials."The information I have is that we have arrears from the beginning of 2023," Moyo told lawmakers during a question-and-answer session.The minister said Treasury had released only ZiG40 million this year, which went toward clearing 2024 first- and second-term arrears for special schools such as Jairos Jiri, St. Giles, Sibantubanye, and M. Hugo School for the Blind."Treasury is committed to releasing more funds so that we can clear arrears for the main schools," Moyo said, noting that his ministry is engaging finance officials almost weekly over the crisis.Lawmakers warned that the non-payment was crippling the education sector.Mkoba South MP Kuka John, who raised the issue, said many schools were on the brink of collapse."We have a problem. Most schools in our constituencies are deteriorating while we wait for Treasury disbursements. The only option left is for schools to close," he said.Rushinga legislator Tendai Nyabani added that some schools had up to 100% of learners enrolled under BEAM, meaning they had virtually no alternative sources of income.The BEAM programme, which supports at least 1.5 million learners nationwide, was introduced to ensure access to education for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. With funds frozen for nearly two years, schools say they are unable to buy teaching materials, pay support staff, or maintain infrastructure, putting the future of many learners at risk.