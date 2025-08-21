Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 21-year-old man from Budiriro, Harare, has died after reportedly inflicting severe injuries on himself in a shocking and disturbing incident last Saturday.Aaron Mutize was seen by neighbours acting erratically and appeared possessed, according to eyewitness accounts. The incident unfolded in the Ngungunyani area when Aaron allegedly cut his flesh with ceramic plates and later threw himself into a fire. He was rushed to hospital but died en route from severe blood loss. He was buried in his rural home in Masvingo.Neighbours described a harrowing scene in which Aaron acted violently and bizarrely. Ambuya Ashumba, a close neighbour, said:"He was normally well-behaved and respectful, but on Friday night he started making loud, strange noises. The next morning, he was holding a knife, threatening family members, and acting extremely erratically. He painted the walls and door with his own blood and destroyed window panes before running out of the house."Witness Tawanda Guvamombe said Aaron had gone to a shrine, calling for divine intervention."He wasn't into drugs; he used to sell clothes and lived with his mother. He went into the fire, shouting and calling for God's help," Guvamombe said.Another neighbour, Takanaka Pazorora, described attempts to restrain Aaron before the tragedy:"Neighbours tried to hold him back as he destroyed property and threatened others. He then ran to the shrine naked, set himself on fire, and repeatedly said he wanted to die in the name of Jesus. Despite intervention, he lost consciousness and later died."Residents are left shaken by the incident, which has sparked speculation about the cause, with some questioning whether mental health issues or spiritual factors were involved.Police confirmed they were yet to receive an official report on the case. Videos circulating on social media showing Aaron harming himself have left the community in shock and raised questions about the need for mental health awareness and emergency intervention services in the area.