Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has defended its calls for the restoration of Mthwakazi, insisting that the movement should not be mischaracterised as reckless secessionism but as a legitimate pursuit of justice, accountability, and the right to self-determination.

MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo said the call arose from decades of systemic marginalisation, socio-economic exclusion, and the 1980s mass killings in Matabeleland and Midlands, commonly referred to as the Gukurahundi massacres. According to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe, at least 20 000 people were killed during this period.

"The MRP call is a response to deep historical wounds from the atrocities of Gukurahundi, to the continued dispossession of land and opportunities, and the systematic erasure of Mthwakazi's identity and voice within the national narrative," Moyo said.

He emphasised that the party's movement is rooted in peaceful, principled advocacy rather than violence or revenge.

"It calls for recognition, restitution and reparation, a peaceful and principled movement grounded in the ideals of restorative justice, truth and dialogue. It seeks to break the silence, expose complicity, and challenge the comfortable myths long used to justify and protect oppressive regimes disguised as liberators," Moyo said.

The government has repeatedly maintained that Zimbabwe will remain a unitary state and has warned activists against secessionist calls. However, Moyo insisted the MRP would continue its push for self-determination.

"This vision calls for the creation of a sovereign Mthwakazi State, governed by its own democratic institutions, accountable leadership, and a system free from the centralised authoritarianism of Zanu-PF," he said.
"Far from being a retreat into isolation, this is a progressive and forward-looking pursuit — one that champions self-governance, economic emancipation, and the cultural revival of a long-silenced nation."

The statement comes as Zimbabwe continues to grapple with the legacy of Gukurahundi, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently tasking chiefs to conduct public hearings aimed at achieving closure for affected communities.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #MRP, #Mthwakazi, #Defend

Comments


Must Read

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

19 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

19 hrs ago | 510 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

19 hrs ago | 321 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

19 hrs ago | 916 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

21 hrs ago | 545 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

22 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

23 hrs ago | 1258 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

23 hrs ago | 275 Views

Father Chivayo at it again!

23 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

21 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 762 Views

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

21 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 366 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

21 Aug 2025 at 09:06hrs | 283 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

21 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 548 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

21 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 693 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

21 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 367 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

21 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 326 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

21 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 434 Views

Victoria Falls airport shatters passenger records

21 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 353 Views

Robbery gang arrested after tracking of AirPods and $10 phone

21 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1564 Views

7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road

21 Aug 2025 at 08:48hrs | 287 Views

Zimbabwe activists acquitted after year-long trial

21 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 219 Views

Employees in $1.5 million illegal forex transfers to UAE

21 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 384 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to power Binga irrigations

21 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Japan for energy investments

21 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 73 Views

EMA orders halt of cement plant over violations

21 Aug 2025 at 08:29hrs | 261 Views

Man kills five villagers in Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2025 at 08:26hrs | 332 Views

Bitumen World forced to cut jobs

21 Aug 2025 at 08:26hrs | 335 Views