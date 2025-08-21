Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos FC has suspended technical staff member Harry Lusengo following an incident at the team's training ground that disrupted preparations ahead of Sunday's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.Lusengo, who is the son of Dynamos board chair Bernad Marriot, reportedly blocked the team bus from leaving the training ground on Thursday afternoon, forcing players to use public transport to leave.In a statement, the club said:"Following the unfortunate disturbances caused by a member of the technical support staff, Harry Lusengo, at the team's training ground today, the club management would like to assure all its valued stakeholders that the situation has now been brought under control. The incident, which was uncalled for and inappropriate, has seen the club taking the necessary measures to rein in the individual who has, with immediate effect, been suspended from conducting any business related to the team."Dynamos management further urged players to remain focused ahead of their crucial home tie against GreenFuel at Rufaro Stadium, scheduled for 3 pm on Sunday."Further, the Dynamos management would like to assure stakeholders and the general public that concrete measures have been put in place to avoid a repeat of such an incident. The club would also like to reassure everyone concerned with Dynamos that the players and coaches remain focused and all is set for our match against GreenFuel," the statement added.The club's swift action comes as a clear signal of zero tolerance for disruptions that could affect team performance, with Lusengo's suspension set to remain in effect until further notice.