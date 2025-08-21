Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Welshman Ncube-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has shelved plans to hold its elective congress in September, despite earlier resolutions by its leadership to convene the indaba this year.In May, party spokesperson Willias Madzimure announced that the National Executive Committee (NEC) had resolved to hold the congress in September 2025, with branch, constituency, and provincial meetings to precede the national event in line with the party's constitution.However, the party has since shifted position. In an interview this week, CCC presidential spokesperson Kurauone Chihwai said the opposition outfit was now prioritising preparations for the 2028 national elections instead of sticking to the initial congress timetable."We are lubricating the party machine ahead of our big game in 2028," Chihwai said. "Ncube is working on strengthening party structures before releasing the congress programme. The owners of the party will soon convene to elect a new leadership."The CCC has been dogged by internal strife since the 2023 elections, with three rival factions jostling for control. Analysts say the decision to delay the congress could deepen divisions within the fractured movement, while others argue it gives the leadership more time to consolidate its structures ahead of the next electoral showdown.