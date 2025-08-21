Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A storm is brewing at Bubi Valley Conservancy in Beitbridge after serious allegations of sexual abuse were levelled against a senior security manager, threatening the reputation of one of the region's most prominent wildlife destinations.Raphael Ruzvidzo, the conservancy's security manager, is accused of repeatedly preying on female employees, allegedly using his position to harass, intimidate, and manipulate subordinates.Multiple staff members and community sources told Southern Eye that Ruzvidzo fostered a climate of fear by threatening to terminate contracts of women who rejected his advances.One female employee said her professional life deteriorated after she refused his propositions."I love working in the park, but things changed with this manager," she said. "After I told him I am a married woman who deserves respect, my work life has never been good. People are afraid to speak up. It's like walking on eggshells every day."Others echoed her claims, with one former housekeeper revealing she was forced to quit her job and return to her rural home in Lupane due to ongoing harassment.Despite reports to upper management, employees allege that no action has been taken to hold Ruzvidzo accountable. Instead, workers say they feel abandoned and silenced.When contacted, human resources manager Corrina Wardley dismissed the allegations and abruptly ended the call. Repeated efforts to obtain comment from Ruzvidzo were unsuccessful, although sources claim he has privately approached some alleged victims to apologise.The scandal has drawn the attention of advocacy groups. Empowered Women in Employment programmes coordinator, Tiyani Tshifudze, condemned the allegations in strong terms."No worker should endure abuse of any form, especially in a place that should embody the values of respect in the community. We stand firmly with the employees and demand immediate action from management," he said.Community members also voiced concern. One local resident said:"We heard there is a manager who abuses workers, including women who do not have the power to stand for themselves. He even targets the husbands of women who refuse him."Bubi Valley Conservancy, known for its game drives and hunting activities, attracts both local and international tourists. However, insiders fear its reputation could be severely damaged if management fails to address the scandal.