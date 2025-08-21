Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A storm is brewing at Bubi Valley Conservancy in Beitbridge after serious allegations of sexual abuse were levelled against a senior security manager, threatening the reputation of one of the region's most prominent wildlife destinations.

Raphael Ruzvidzo, the conservancy's security manager, is accused of repeatedly preying on female employees, allegedly using his position to harass, intimidate, and manipulate subordinates.

Multiple staff members and community sources told Southern Eye that Ruzvidzo fostered a climate of fear by threatening to terminate contracts of women who rejected his advances.

One female employee said her professional life deteriorated after she refused his propositions.

"I love working in the park, but things changed with this manager," she said. "After I told him I am a married woman who deserves respect, my work life has never been good. People are afraid to speak up. It's like walking on eggshells every day."

Others echoed her claims, with one former housekeeper revealing she was forced to quit her job and return to her rural home in Lupane due to ongoing harassment.

Despite reports to upper management, employees allege that no action has been taken to hold Ruzvidzo accountable. Instead, workers say they feel abandoned and silenced.

When contacted, human resources manager Corrina Wardley dismissed the allegations and abruptly ended the call. Repeated efforts to obtain comment from Ruzvidzo were unsuccessful, although sources claim he has privately approached some alleged victims to apologise.

The scandal has drawn the attention of advocacy groups. Empowered Women in Employment programmes coordinator, Tiyani Tshifudze, condemned the allegations in strong terms.

"No worker should endure abuse of any form, especially in a place that should embody the values of respect in the community. We stand firmly with the employees and demand immediate action from management," he said.

Community members also voiced concern. One local resident said:

"We heard there is a manager who abuses workers, including women who do not have the power to stand for themselves. He even targets the husbands of women who refuse him."

Bubi Valley Conservancy, known for its game drives and hunting activities, attracts both local and international tourists. However, insiders fear its reputation could be severely damaged if management fails to address the scandal.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Abuse, #Sex, #Bubi

Comments


Must Read

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

5 hrs ago | 19 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

23 hrs ago | 738 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

23 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

23 hrs ago | 339 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

23 hrs ago | 971 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

21 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 568 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

21 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

21 Aug 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1324 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

21 Aug 2025 at 12:33hrs | 283 Views

Father Chivayo at it again!

21 Aug 2025 at 12:26hrs | 1239 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

21 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 806 Views

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

21 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 373 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

21 Aug 2025 at 09:06hrs | 293 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

21 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 570 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

21 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 731 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

21 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 373 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

21 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 330 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

21 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 454 Views