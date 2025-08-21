Latest News Editor's Choice


Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A distinguished member of Qatar's ruling family, His Excellency Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe today (Friday) for a high-level state visit set to deepen diplomatic and economic ties between Harare and Doha.

Sheikh Mansour will be accompanied by a 19-member delegation comprising senior officials, executives, and technical advisors. The group will be formally welcomed at Victoria Falls International Airport this morning.

The visit, which runs from August 22 to 25, is being described as a historic milestone for Zimbabwe-Qatar relations, with both sides anticipating strengthened cooperation across key sectors.

Diplomatic sources say Qatar views Zimbabwe as a strategic partner in Southern Africa, central to both regional stability and long-term economic growth.

The highlight of the trip will be a signing ceremony at State House in Harare on Sunday, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Sheikh Mansour are expected to formalise bilateral investment agreements. The accords will cover priority sectors aimed at driving sustainable development and broad-based economic transformation.

Officials say the mission goes beyond diplomatic symbolism, representing a strategic partnership built on mutual respect and a shared vision for progress.

If successfully implemented, the agreements could enhance Zimbabwe's profile as an investment destination and strengthen its economic frameworks through a powerful new alliance with Qatar.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Qatar, #Sheik, #Visit

Comments


