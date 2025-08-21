Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Victoria Falls Residents Consortium has petitioned police to speed up a corruption probe into Town Clerk Ronnie Dube, who has been at the centre of controversy over the allocation of stands and other alleged irregularities at the city council.

The renewed push comes after Dube was reinstated earlier this year by Local Government and Public Works minister Daniel Garwe, a move that divided opinion in the resort city.

Allegations against Dube date back to 2024, when a board of inquiry ruled that he had a case to answer over the disposal of council property. Issues flagged included the allocation of residential stands under the BE100 scheme, the hiring of a consultancy said to have prejudiced council of over US$157 000, and the sale of Stand Number 1829.

Based on those findings, the local authority suspended Dube, but Garwe later overturned the decision, citing provisions of the Urban Councils Act.

In its latest correspondence to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the residents' consortium demanded updates on case number 6219269, filed against Dube.

"On behalf of Victoria Falls community, Herbert Ncube and Trymore Ndolo, under the Victoria Falls Residents Consortium banner, filed a case against Ronnie Dube, the Town Clerk of Victoria Falls City Council. We made numerous follow ups per attached correspondence, and the residents feel the responses from the authorities do not satisfy their expectations in line with the evidence at hand," reads part of the letter.

Earlier, residents had approached police in Victoria Falls and Hwange, but in June they were told the case had been referred to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

"Kindly be advised that the case was initially reported to and investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. The outcome was not shared with the police. In light of this, we recognise that the police cannot conduct parallel investigations with Zacc," local police said in their June 20 correspondence.

The consortium, however, insists the delays have worsened public concerns, citing what they describe as "fresh allegations of abuse of land allocation procedures at the VFCC (Victoria Falls City Council) and harassment of employees for cooperating with Zacc and the board of inquiry."

Dube's legal team maintains that due process was not followed during the inquiry. In correspondence seen by the Zimbabwe Independent, Ncube Attorneys argued that no substantive charges were put to their client and that the board lacked the authority to proceed without ministerial approval.

Minutes of a December 10, 2024 meeting show that Advocate Ndlovu, representing Dube, challenged the board's jurisdiction, pointing to Garwe's December 6 letter rescinding the suspension and declaring it inconsistent with Section 139(4) of the Urban Councils Act.

The composition of the three-member board was also challenged in the High Court.

For now, residents remain adamant that authorities must move decisively. "Despite all attempts to arrest corruption at VFCC, the cancer seems to be gathering momentum," the consortium warned.

Source - The Independent
More on: #Probe, #Residents

Comments


Must Read

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

5 hrs ago | 497 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

5 hrs ago | 19 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

23 hrs ago | 737 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

23 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

23 hrs ago | 339 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

23 hrs ago | 970 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

21 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 567 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

21 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

21 Aug 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1324 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

21 Aug 2025 at 12:33hrs | 283 Views

Father Chivayo at it again!

21 Aug 2025 at 12:26hrs | 1237 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

21 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 806 Views

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

21 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 370 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

21 Aug 2025 at 09:06hrs | 293 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

21 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 569 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

21 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 730 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

21 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 373 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

21 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 330 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

21 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 453 Views