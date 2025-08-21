Private schools warned against withholding results

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has once again reminded schools, including private institutions, that it is illegal to withhold Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) results from candidates over unpaid fees.Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo issued the warning on Thursday during a Senate Question and Answer session, stating that all candidates are entitled to their results regardless of outstanding balances."The matter is non-negotiable," Moyo said, stressing that schools found defying the directive will face serious consequences.He pointed out that several private institutions had previously tried to enforce the practice but were defeated in court, setting a binding legal precedent.The Minister urged parents and guardians to honour their financial obligations to schools but made it clear that students' academic futures could not be held hostage over arrears.