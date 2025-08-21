Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Baines Imaging Group (BIG) has won a major legal battle against The Avenues Clinic (Medical Investments Ltd) after the High Court granted a spoliation order compelling the hospital to restore the radiology department that was forcibly shut down last week.

The ruling followed a dramatic Defence Forces holiday incident in which BIG staff and management — who have operated at the clinic for over 25 years — were physically ejected from the premises. The closure left critical patients without access to essential diagnostic services, sparking outrage and fears of a healthcare crisis.

A spoliation order is a legal remedy designed to protect possession rights by restoring a party to undisturbed use of property from which they were unlawfully dispossessed.

In its urgent application, BIG argued that Medical Investments Ltd acted illegally by enforcing a disputed arbitration award without proper court authority. The court sided with BIG, ordering the hospital and its representatives to restore the group's "peaceful possession" of the radiology facilities, including the Diagnostic Imaging Department, CT Scan Suite, and 3T MRI Suite.

The order effectively reverses the forcible closure, allowing BIG to resume operations immediately.

In a statement, BIG described the hospital's actions as "illegal and dangerous", warning that patients' lives had been placed at risk.

Tensions between the two parties reportedly escalated after a new shareholder entered Medical Investments Ltd in 2023, with BIG alleging that the investor had shown interest in taking over the radiology business despite BIG's lease being valid until 2031.

The ruling restores a semblance of stability for now, but the dispute underscores growing tensions in Zimbabwe's private healthcare sector, where corporate interests often clash with the delivery of essential services.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Court, #BIG, #Radiology

Comments


Must Read

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

55 mins ago | 23 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

57 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

7 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

7 hrs ago | 250 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

10 hrs ago | 641 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

10 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

10 hrs ago | 721 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

10 hrs ago | 151 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

10 hrs ago | 531 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

11 hrs ago | 76 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

11 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

11 hrs ago | 32 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

11 hrs ago | 43 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

11 hrs ago | 190 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

11 hrs ago | 73 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

21 Aug 2025 at 16:22hrs | 764 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2025 at 16:21hrs | 1159 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

21 Aug 2025 at 16:20hrs | 546 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

21 Aug 2025 at 16:19hrs | 520 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

21 Aug 2025 at 16:19hrs | 343 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

21 Aug 2025 at 16:18hrs | 991 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

21 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 586 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

21 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 206 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

21 Aug 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1343 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

21 Aug 2025 at 12:33hrs | 292 Views