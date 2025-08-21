Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF candidate Charles Nyamundanda has been declared the duly elected councillor for Marondera Municipality Ward 9 after his only challenger, Alice Machingauta of the MDC-T, withdrew from the race.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) confirmed the development in a notice issued under Section 126 (2) of the Electoral Act.Machingauta, who had been nominated to contest in the by-election scheduled for September 13, 2025, formally pulled out, leaving Nyamundanda as the sole candidate."In terms of the law, since only one candidate remains duly nominated, Nyamundanda of the Zanu-PF party is declared councillor for Ward 9 with effect from August 20, 2025," ZEC said.The declaration means residents of Ward 9 will no longer head to the polls next month, as the by-election has effectively been rendered unnecessary.The vacancy was triggered earlier this year following the death of former councillor Gresham Muponda of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).