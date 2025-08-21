News / National
Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF candidate Charles Nyamundanda has been declared the duly elected councillor for Marondera Municipality Ward 9 after his only challenger, Alice Machingauta of the MDC-T, withdrew from the race.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) confirmed the development in a notice issued under Section 126 (2) of the Electoral Act.
Machingauta, who had been nominated to contest in the by-election scheduled for September 13, 2025, formally pulled out, leaving Nyamundanda as the sole candidate.
"In terms of the law, since only one candidate remains duly nominated, Nyamundanda of the Zanu-PF party is declared councillor for Ward 9 with effect from August 20, 2025," ZEC said.
The declaration means residents of Ward 9 will no longer head to the polls next month, as the by-election has effectively been rendered unnecessary.
The vacancy was triggered earlier this year following the death of former councillor Gresham Muponda of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
Source - NewZiana